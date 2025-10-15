“Do it Best” lands at W Plaza, the Flagship Store in time for the Holidays

Do it Best shared with Barbados on the opening of their new flagship store at W Plaza, marking a milestone moment for the brand and for retail in Barbados.

Speaking at the launch, CEO Katrina Lowe welcomed guests to “a new chapter for our brand – a store designed not only to showcase products, but to deliver an international shopping experience right here in Barbados.” She reflected on the company’s journey, noting that what began over 30 years ago with a single location has grown into a network of stores across the island.

“This new store at W Plaza represents the very best version of Do it Best,” Lowe said. “It is the heart of our vision: bringing world-class standards to home and hardware retail – products of the highest quality paired with accessible pricing – so that every customer can enjoy value without compromise.”

She emphasized that customers, business partners, and the Do it Best team remain “at the heart of everything we do.”

Director Scott Oran spoke to the company’s steadfast commitment to meeting its opening date. “We set a goal and we delivered,” he said, extending thanks to the partners who made the opening possible.



Among them? One Builders, Platinum Systems and NetTech, Mr Oran also highlighted the Oran Group of Companies’ commitment to the development of W Plaza and acknowledged the supportive tenants who are bringing the plaza to life, including Abeds, Courts, iMart, Smart Store, and more exciting tenants to open before the Holiday season begins.

Both leaders underlined that vision, dream, and passion are at the heart of the new flagship store – and of W Plaza as a whole – underscoring a shared mission to raise the standard of shopping experiences in Barbados.

The W Plaza flagship represents more than a retail destination: it’s a symbol of Do it Best’s ongoing promise to deliver quality, value, and innovation to every customer. Explore our full range online at www.doitbestbarbados.com – open 24/7 – and watch this space for more exciting developments coming to Barbados.