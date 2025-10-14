CIBC Caribbean Congratulates the Six Latest Graduates of its Chief Commercial Office Immersion Training Programme

The six newest trainees in CIBC Caribbean’s Chief Commercial Office Immersion programme have exploded the myth that it is difficult to find young people to dedicate themselves to the rigors of working in the Financial Services sector.

That was the assertion from the Bank’s Chief Commercial Officer, Pim van der Burg, to whom the bank’s newly minted bankers will report. The CCO Immersion Programme is an intensive 18-month training programme, designed to attract critical talent to CIBC Caribbean’s Corporate and Personal and Business Banking segments, through an immersion experience with coaching, exposure to various aspects of the bank, under the guidance of mentors. Upon completion of the programme, graduates are offered permanent roles in the bank.

Pim van der Burg charged his latest team members to remember that they are not just representatives of the bank but also trusted partners to their clients. He added that being a successful banker in today’s world is not a small feat, and requires commitment, dedication and demonstrated resilience.

He was among senior executives of CIBC Caribbean who attended a graduation ceremony for the group. Technology plays a huge role in the bank’s delivery of its banking services and equally played a major role in the graduation ceremony, which took place simultaneously via video conference in five Caribbean countries.

Kara Daville from the Bahamas, Shaun Morgan from The Cayman Islands, and Kimani Nugent from Jamaica have subsequently been appointed to positions on the bank’s Corporate Banking team, while Shamar Shorey of Barbados, Andreen Mitchell from Jamaica and Trinidadian Christina Rammanth, have all taken roles in the Personal and Business Banking teams.

Chief Human Resources Officer, Janine Billy, noted that the programme is part of the bank’s wider strategy to “future-proof” CIBC Caribbean. She explained that initiatives such as the CCO Immersion Programme will help to create a modern, community and relationship driven company that balances technology, innovation and efficiency with the right people in the right positions.

“This programme is designed to equip you with the skills and experience to become true financial coaches, helping clients achieve their ambitions while strengthening our growth as a bank,” Ms. Billy noted. She emphasized the bank’s commitment to continuous development, noting that continuous learning and growth remain core pillars of the company’s culture, and are enthusiastically embraced by the bank’s staff across the Caribbean.

The graduates also heard from Director Credit Underwriting & Portfolio Management, Jeffrey Newton. He reminded them that banking is not just about numbers, it is built on a foundation of trust, accountability, collaboration, innovation and most importantly client service.

“We are not simply providing loans; we are helping clients turn their ambitions into reality, whether that’s a new home, a business venture, a project that supports communities and families,” Newton added. He urged the new graduates to keep clients at the center of every decision, to embrace continuous learning and carry forward the bank’s Culture of Care for themselves, their colleagues, their clients and their communities in all their interactions.

Barbadian graduate of the programme, Shamar Shorey, who has secured a role as a Relationship Manager in the bank’s Platinum Banking team, noted:” My success story is that I was new to the bank and I went from learning to write small credits to working on multi-million-dollar credits in my time with the team. My main takeaway from the programme is that each role and department is important to the success of the company and having traversed through the different departments I’ve grown a greater insight and appreciation into how interconnected we really are and how I have a direct duty to ensure my output matches the high standards upheld by the employees here.”

This cohort of the CIBC Caribbean CCO Immersion programme began their training in March of 2024 and concluded in August of 2025.