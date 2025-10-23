CDB Support Powers More Reliable, Sustainable Electricity Systems in Suriname

The Caribbean Development Bank (CDB / the Bank), in partnership with the Government of Suriname and N.V. EnergieBedrijven Suriname (EBS), has marked a major milestone in Suriname’s ongoing power sector modernisation with the commissioning of two new substations in Nickerie.

Located in Clarapolder and Van Pettenpolder, the substations are linked by a 12.6 kilometre (km), 33 kilovolt (kV) double-circuit transmission line under the CDB-financed Electricity System Upgrade and Expansion Project. The investment enhances reliability, stability, and resilience in one of the country’s most vital agricultural districts.

Caribbean Development Bank team members attend commissioning of two new energy substations in Suriname. Left to Right: Mr. Hopeton Peterson, Operations Officer, Environmental Sustainability Unit; Mr. Videsh Kissoon, Sustainable Energy Specialist, Economic Infrastructure Division; Ms. Kendra Butler, Operations Officer, Social Sector Division; and Mr. William Ashby, Division Chief (Ag.), Economic Infrastructure Division.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, Mr. William Ashby, Division Chief (Ag.), Economic Infrastructure Division, CDB, commended the collaboration as key to project progress, stating, “The Caribbean Development Bank, the Government of Suriname, and EBS have worked hand in hand to bring these substations in Nickerie to life. Together, we have transformed ideas into working infrastructure that will positively impact the lives of current and future generations in this district and across Suriname.”

Mr. Ashby further emphasised that strengthening energy security across the Caribbean remains a strategic priority for the Bank, adding, “While renewable energy expansion through solar and other technologies often takes the spotlight, the modernisation of aging transmission and distribution infrastructure is equally vital. It supports the integration of renewables, enhances climate resilience, and ensures long-term functionality.”

The Nickerie substations, constructed by Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd. under EBS supervision with technical oversight from Fichtner Consultancy, represent a vital upgrade to the district’s network. The newly built Van Pettenpolder Substation and the upgraded Clarapolder facility, equipped with three 25 Megavolt Ampere (MVA) transformers, will significantly reduce power losses, minimise outages, and expand capacity for households, agriculture, and commerce.

Ms. Nisha Kurban-Baboe, District Commissioner of Nickerie, expressed gratitude to CDB for its support, stating, “This project is not merely an investment in infrastructure but an investment in the future of sustainable development in Nickerie.”

The advancements in Nickerie form part of a wider national grid modernisation effort supported by CDB. Additional project achievements include the construction of six new 110 kV substations, as well as transmission infrastructure in Paramaribo. It also features a two megawatt (MW) solar power plant in Nickerie and a 300 kilowatt (kW) solar power plant in Coronie.

Together, these efforts are reducing Suriname’s reliance on diesel, lowering emissions, and strengthening the foundations for a cleaner, more sustainable energy future.

This milestone also underscores CDB’s commitment to advancing resilient, inclusive, and sustainable infrastructure that drives growth and improves lives across the Caribbean.