Barbados Takes Bold Steps Towards Inclusive Sport with New Policy Recommendations

Barbados is poised to become a regional leader in inclusive sport, following the release of a comprehensive policy report on the Institutional Strengthening of National Paralympic Committees’ Caribbean Islands Project, commonly referred to as the Grassroot Project, and the successful hosting of its first-ever Para Sport Festival. These initiatives, driven by a collaborative effort between the Americas Paralympic Committee (AmPc), the Development Bank of Latin America and the Caribbean (CAF), and local stakeholders, mark a significant milestone in empowering persons with disabilities through sport.

The Barbados Policy Report, commissioned by AmPc, evaluates Barbados’ sport public policy with a focus on the inclusion of persons with disabilities. The report identifies gaps and proposes key recommendations to strengthen inclusive sport systems, building upon Barbados’ ratification of major conventions, such as the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, and its adoption of UNESCO’s International Charter of Physical Education, Physical Activity and Sport and the Kazan Action Plan, both of which support inclusive sport.

Among the recommendations for Barbados are:

Legislative Reform: Propose amendments to legislation to encourage inclusive sport development and cross-sector representation.

Propose amendments to legislation to encourage inclusive sport development and cross-sector representation. Federation Accountability: Encourage National Sport Federations to include disability representation and inclusive sport structures.

Encourage National Sport Federations to include disability representation and inclusive sport structures. Funding Allocation: Establish an Adaptive Sport Fund with clear priorities and strategic plans.

Establish an Adaptive Sport Fund with clear priorities and strategic plans. Governance Optimisation: Consider the amalgamation of the Paralympic and Olympic Committees under one umbrella with inclusive representation.

Consider the amalgamation of the Paralympic and Olympic Committees under one umbrella with inclusive representation. Infrastructure Development: Propose the strengthening of accessibility standards in the construction of sports facilities.

Championing equality and access for all athletes, Ryan Brathwaite, President of the Paralympic Association of Barbados Inc., highlighted the importance of turning these recommendations into lasting change.

Brathwaite stated, “This report provides a clear roadmap for Barbados to become a true leader in inclusive sport. It reinforces our commitment to ensuring that every athlete—regardless of ability—has equal access to participate, compete, and excel. We are determined to make inclusion not just a goal, but a standard across all levels of sport in Barbados and are excited to work with our partners to make that a reality.”

Echoing this commitment, Juan Pablo Salazar, Director of Inclusion of People with Disabilities at CAF, commended Barbados’ proactive approach and underscored the importance of sustained regional collaboration to achieve true inclusion.

“We are very proud and happy to be in Barbados to witness the findings of the Grassroots Project. We know two things for certain. First, the reality of sport for persons with disabilities in Barbados is a glass half full. We have the privilege of building on the foundation laid by visionary leaders before us, but we also recognise the work that remains—particularly in closing the regulatory gaps that still exist. Second, accessibility. Among the three islands assessed, Barbados stands out as the most accessible, and that deserves recognition. But there are still barriers to overcome, and we look forward to working hand in hand with the government and local partners to bridge those gaps and create truly inclusive sporting environments,” Salazar stated.

Building on this, Michelle Formente, Executive Director of AmPc, pointed to the tangible progress achieved through the project. Formente noted that over the project’s 16 months, they trained a new cadre of administrators, classifiers, coaches, and officials, 71% of whom are women, a powerful sign of progress in both inclusion and gender equity.

“What’s truly inspiring in Barbados is that the foundation for unity is already there. Many countries still struggle to build trust between their Olympic and Paralympic organisations; but here, that relationship already exists. That means Barbados can focus on the next step: creating an inclusive environment where athletes, coaches, and communities can thrive together. Accessibility isn’t just about athletes with disabilities; it’s about ensuring that everyone – from a mother with a baby carriage to an older person with a walker – can participate fully in sport and society.”

Formente added that to further support the capacity building of the Paralympic Association of Barbados Inc. as it prepares for the Los Angeles 2028 Paralympic Games, the AmPc has engaged a consultant from the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee. The consultant will work directly with the Association to develop a comprehensive four-year strategic plan.