Barbados Told to Aim Higher for Better Share of Global Captive Insurance Market

Energy and Business Minister, Senator Lisa Cummins, believes Barbados’ position among the world’s top ten captive insurance domiciles is not good enough, she noted the Mottley administration is focused on getting the number one slot.

The Upper Chamber member affirmed Government’s commitment to strengthening its global competitiveness in the captive insurance sector. She was addressing the Media Launch of Global Business Week 2025 (GBW 2025) and hosted by BIBA, the Association for Global Business.

Ms Cummins also noted rising competition from countries like Canada, which she said has been “investing very heavily in attracting the captive insurance sector.”

The Minister commended BIBA for its consistent advocacy, education, and collaboration in expanding both the captive insurance segment and the wider international business sector. She praised BIBA’s contributions through its annual Global Business Week, which will take place from October 19 to 25, and other initiatives.

