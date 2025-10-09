Barbadian Journalistic (sic) NGO reacts to passing of veteran broadcaster Doug Hoyte

C A V E A T

The Barbados Association of Journalists & Media Workers (BARJAM) is saddened to learn of the passing of veteran broadcaster Doug Hoyte.

While he wore many hats throughout his life and career, from Crop Over band leader to politics, it is his indelible mark in broadcasting that is most cherished by members of the local media fraternity.

Many former and present broadcasters have benefited from his vast knowledge and experience. Indeed, his training and insight were crucial to many going on to become shining lights in the field.

In addition to being a highly regarded news anchor for the Caribbean Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) TV News, Mr. Hoyte is also a former general manager of the CBC.

BARJAM President Ryan Broome says as one who has had the honour of sitting in the news anchor’s chair, he emulated Mr. Hoyte’s on-set professionalism and his attention to detail, to both look and sound the part of a news anchor.

“I grew up watching Mr. Hoyte as a news anchor and later worked with him during his tenure as general manager of the CBC. As news anchor, he was always a consummate professional on the set, constantly raising the bar with his dynamism. He also brought a level of flair to the role, to the point where he was well known for his notorious line – ‘Strike up the band, we’re going home‘ as his signature sign off to end the CBC news programme. In short, he truly revolutionized the role of news anchor in Barbados.

BARJAM uses this opportunity to extend sincere condolences to his wife Wendy, his two sons, extended family and friends.