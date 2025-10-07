Ashley Allison’s Watering Hole Media acquires digital publication, The Root

Ashley Allison, a nationally recognized political strategist, communications expert, CNN commentator, and former Obama-Biden White House Administration official, just revealed her company, Watering Hole Media, has acquired digital media outlet, The Root. The acquisition signals a transformative moment in media leadership, one rooted in cultural authority, trust, and representation.

Allison, who also served as the National Coalitions Director for the Biden-Harris 2020 presidential campaign, has built a career on amplifying diverse voices and navigating the intersection of politics, policy, and culture. Through Watering Hole Media, she brings this experience to the digital landscape, positioning the company to deliver journalism, storytelling, and entertainment that reflect the depth and complexity of Black communities.

“This isn’t about making more content but rather about making meaning of this moment,” shares Allison. “The Root has always been about preserving culture and creating clarity in a world full of distractions. Owning the power to tell our own stories is a rich tradition The Root is committed to upholding.”

Political strategist brings the iconic media brand to Black ownership, setting the stage for a new era of cultural leadership.

Founded in 2008 by historian, filmmaker, and literary critic Professor Henry Louis Gates Jr., Director of the Hutchins Center for African and African American Research at Harvard University, and former Washington Post Publisher Donald E. Graham, The Root is a trusted destination where Black voices are featured and celebrated.

“I am so very proud of Ashley Allison for leading The Root into its next exciting chapter, and for returning The Root to its roots,” enthused Professor Gates.

“When Donald and I launched The Root, my vision was to create a platform to showcase the full complexity of Black life with depth, intelligence, and, most importantly, unapologetic honesty. Too often, legacy mainstream outlets treat Black stories as an afterthought, treating an entire community of people as if they are a sidebar. The Root needed to be a front page in its own right. A platform where our history, our culture, and our politics were not only centered, but elevated.”

The Root acquisition will continue the cultural storytelling, while adding immersive multimedia and experimental formats that push boundaries, while honoring the written word and journalistic rigor.

Rashad Robinson, who will serve as a strategic advisor to Watering Hole Media and The Root’s team, adds, “Rebooting The Root is an exciting moment in the media landscape, with so much potential to make Black voices an even stronger force in the big fights taking place in our country right now. The Root provides an infrastructure for growing Black talent and supports a drumbeat of reporting on issues that would not otherwise gain momentum. I’m excited to be part of its next chapter.”

Allison’s leadership reflects her long-standing commitment to racial equity and representation. Beyond her experience at the White House and on the campaign trail, she is a frequent CNN commentator known for her clear and informed political analysis. Earlier in her career, she served as a high school special education teacher in Brooklyn, New York, before earning her master’s in education and a law degree in public interest law. She was also appointed as a Harvard Kennedy School Institute of Politics Fellow in 2021.