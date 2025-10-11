Aquila’s Training Week in Aruba Strengthens Service Excellence and Responsible Tourism

Aquila’s Center for Cruise Excellence, the official training partner of the Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA), recently completed a successful Training Week in Aruba, delivering a comprehensive program that elevated service excellence, strengthened collaboration, and advanced sustainability within the island’s tourism and cruise sectors.

Attendees of industry-wide sessions during Aquila’s Training Week in Aruba (1)

“At Aquila, our mission is to help destinations and their partners deliver world-class experiences that inspire guests while supporting local communities and the environment,” said Beth Hatt, Founding Partner of Aquila’s Center for Cruise Excellence. “The passion and commitment we witnessed in Aruba are a true testament to the island’s leadership in sustainable, responsible and regenerative tourism.”

Day 1: Onboard Insights

Training Week began on board Royal Caribbean’s Oasis of the Seas, where representatives from the Aruba Tourism Authority (ATA), Aruba Ports Authority (APA), tour operators and port agencies heard directly from the ship’s shore excursions manager and environmental manager. Sessions focused on delivering exceptional guest experiences while integrating sustainable practices.

Day 2: Islandwide Training

Onshore sessions engaged a diverse group of participants, including APA staff, tour operators, vendors, port agencies, retailers, restaurants, immigration officers, Arutram and police. Aquila’s workshops covered:

Unleashing Excellent Service Skills

Empowering Guests to Practice Responsible Tourism

Leveraging Diversity for Enhanced Service

Effective Strategies for Handling Difficult Situations

Unlocking Your Excellence Potential

L-R: Zoë Arends and Monica Bos (ATA), Marc Figaroa (APA), Beth Hatt (Aquila), Mario Arends (APA), and Marouska Heyliger (ATA)

Additionally, a special afternoon session was held focusing on Tour Operator Excellence Coaching, with themes including Innovation and Opportunities in Shore Excursions, Optimal Operations and Crisis Plans, and The Final Pitch with the ROI.

Day 3: Cultural Immersion

The program concluded with a cultural field trip to San Nicolas, led by local art ambassador Tito Bolivar. Participants explored murals, galleries and community developments, reinforcing the value of integrating local culture and heritage into Aruba’s tourism product.

Building on the success of this Training Week, Aquila will continue working with the ATA and APA on future initiatives focused on sustainability, service excellence, tour guide certification, and aligning training with the evolving needs of cruise passengers and local communities alike.