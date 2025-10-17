Breaking News

“Almost Live… Nashville” Podcast Surpasses 1 Million Downloads

Veteran Nashville music producer Tony Mantor’s popular podcast on music and the entertainment business, Almost Live…Nashville, has topped several categories of the Apple Podcast Charts, including consistently holding the #1 spot in Music & Music Interviews, along with peaking at the #3 spot in Top Series, and the #41 spot of Top Shows category of all podcasts worldwide.

Upcoming guests include Nashville songwriter Bobby Tomberlin, musician David Paul Brooks, & singer/bassist Suzi Quatro
Since its launch in the Fall of 2024, Almost Live…Nashville has consistently grown its audience with more than 1 million downloads to date from being heard in more than 1,000 cities and over 100 countries worldwide. Mantor also recently signed a worldwide distribution deal with Bleav, a premier audio and video network that produces, distributes, and sells a diverse range of sports and lifestyle content. 

Past guests on Almost Live…Nashville have included Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan (click to listen), GRAMMY nominated American pop music singer Taylor Dayne (click to listen), Genesis guitarist & British musician Steve Hackett (click to listen), British rocker Ian Anderson of Jethro Tull (click to listen), American musician and recording artist Mark Bryan of Hootie & The Blowfish (click to listen), among others. New episodes publish every other week on Tuesday at 6p EST/5p CST and are available across all major podcast streaming platforms including BleavAppleSpotifyAmazon, and iHeart.

