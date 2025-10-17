“Almost Live… Nashville” Podcast Surpasses 1 Million Downloads

Veteran Nashville music producer Tony Mantor’s popular podcast on music and the entertainment business, Almost Live…Nashville, has topped several categories of the Apple Podcast Charts , including consistently holding the #1 spot in Music & Music Interviews, along with peaking at the #3 spot in Top Series, and the #41 spot of Top Shows category of all podcasts worldwide.

Upcoming guests include Nashville songwriter Bobby Tomberlin, musician David Paul Brooks, & singer/bassist Suzi Quatro

Since its launch in the Fall of 2024, Almost Live…Nashville has consistently grown its audience with more than 1 million downloads to date from being heard in more than 1,000 cities and over 100 countries worldwide. Mantor also recently signed a worldwide distribution deal with Bleav , a premier audio and video network that produces, distributes, and sells a diverse range of sports and lifestyle content.

Past guests on Almost Live…Nashville have included Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan ( click to listen ), GRAMMY nominated American pop music singer Taylor Dayne ( click to listen ), Genesis guitarist & British musician Steve Hackett ( click to listen ), British rocker Ian Anderson of Jethro Tull ( click to listen ), American musician and recording artist Mark Bryan of Hootie & The Blowfish ( click to listen ), among others. New episodes publish every other week on Tuesday at 6p EST/5p CST and are available across all major podcast streaming platforms including Bleav , Apple , Spotify , Amazon , and iHeart .