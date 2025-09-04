WWE Icon Mark Henry Explores Launch of Strong Kids Programme in Barbados as ACW Prepares for Bajan Brawl

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Hall of Famer, Olympian, and community advocate Mark Henry is laying the groundwork to bring his acclaimed Strong Kids programme to Barbados, giving local children ages 7 to 16 the opportunity to benefit from world-class training and mentorship designed to build strength from the inside out.

Already successful in Trinidad and The Bahamas, Strong Kids is Henry’s initiative aimed at helping young people grow stronger not only physically, but also mentally and emotionally. Rooted in the values of willpower, discipline, and healthy competition, the programme provides a safe, structured environment where children can develop confidence, resilience, and character.

As part of this effort, Henry just met with the Hon. Charles McD. Griffith, M.P., Minister of Youth, Sports and Community Empowerment, to discuss the potential of introducing the programme to Barbados.

Minister Griffith expressed strong support: “I’m pleased about the meeting this morning because I believe that it is offering another discipline for our young people to get involved in wrestling. It is not a popular sport in Barbados, but it is growing and this particular event and the fact that an offer is being made by the coaches to introduce this to our young people is a welcome initiative here on island.”

Henry explained that the vision for Strong Kids goes beyond athletic training, aiming to expose youth to the wider possibilities connected to sport: “I want kids to be strong internally, not just physically. That’s why we’re working to bring Strong Kids here. We’re going to make things happen right here in the community. We’re not going to do it at a resort — we’re going to do it where it matters.”

Once approved, the Barbados edition of Strong Kids will feature support from Olympic-level coaches, entertainers, and other notables, ensuring young participants receive both expert training and meaningful mentorship. Importantly, the program would be completely free of cost to families.

In addition to engaging stakeholders for Strong Kids, Henry is in Barbados for the Bajan Brawl, a landmark professional wrestling entertainment event set for Saturday, September 20, 2025 at the Lloyd Erskine Sandiford Centre.

Produced by ACW, which Henry leads as CEO, Bajan Brawl will deliver a high-energy showcase of international talent while highlighting Barbados on the sports-entertainment map. The card will feature:

Barbados vs Trinidad main event : Brother Greatness (born & raised Bajan) vs Trini Dan

: Brother Greatness (born & raised Bajan) vs Trini Dan Women’s title match : Former NXT superstar and current ACW Women’s champion Kaylia Capri vs Jayme Jameson

: Former NXT superstar and current ACW Women’s champion Kaylia Capri vs Jayme Jameson Feature bouts : Alex Arsenal vs Former WWE Superstar JTG Stephan Rivera vs “Pope” Elijah Burke

: Special Guests Representing: Kristal Marshall

Kristal Marshall, who is Bajan is best known for her time in WWE SmackDown and TNA Wrestling, as well as her career as a model and beauty queen. Marshall is a proud representative of her Barbadian heritage. Though retired from the ring, she will be part of Bajan Brawl in a special guest role.

For Henry, including Barbadian representation and global legends in the event is key to his long-term vision: “We’re not here to take from Barbados and then leave. We’re here to leave something behind — a legacy. Wrestling gave me discipline, confidence, and a future. I want to help bring that same opportunity to young people in Barbados. This isn’t just about entertainment. It’s about building skills, creating jobs, and empowering a generation.”