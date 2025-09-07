Tourism Visionary Dr. Auliana Poon to Keynote CTO’s SOTIC 2025 in Barbados

The Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) revealed Dr. Auliana Poon, one of the world’s foremost authorities on tourism and sustainable development, will deliver the keynote address at the 2025 State of the Tourism Industry Conference (SOTIC), taking place September 30 to October 3 at the Hilton Barbados Resort.

Hosted in partnership with the Barbados Ministry of Tourism and International Transport and Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc., SOTIC 2025 will bring together tourism ministers, directors, senior executives, and stakeholders to tackle the issues shaping the region’s future as a leading global travel destination. With the theme “Reimagining Caribbean Tourism: Research, Relevance and the Road Ahead,” the dynamic program will feature high-level panels, cutting-edge research, interactive workshops, and networking opportunities.

Dr. Poon, a Berlin-based trained economist and pioneering tourism strategist from Trinidad & Tobago, has worked in more than 40 destinations worldwide, helping shape policy, strategy and competitiveness.

She introduced the now widely referenced concepts of “Old Tourism” and “New Tourism”, developed South Africa’s Responsible Tourism policy, and crafted innovative destination strategies for places as diverse as Abu Dhabi, Singapore, Montserrat and Mozambique. Her influential book “Tourism, Technology and Competitive Strategies” remains a cornerstone of global tourism research.

“The Caribbean stands at a critical juncture — one where research, resilience and relevance must guide our path forward,” said Dr. Poon. “I am honored to join industry leaders at SOTIC to share insights on how the region can chart bold strategies that ensure tourism is not only competitive, but also sustainable and inclusive for generations to come.”

One of the key highlights of the conference will be CTO’s data-driven session “Caribbean Tourism: Trends, Truths and Trajectories”, presented by the CTO Research Department, offering insights into regional tourism performance, market dynamics, and future forecasts. Other sessions will explore airlift expansion, medical and wellness tourism, sports tourism, cruise and stay-over synergies, and source market opportunities in North America, Latin America, and Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

CTO Secretary-General Dona Regis-Prosper said Dr. Poon’s keynote will set the tone for the week’s deliberations: “Dr. Poon has been a trailblazer in redefining global tourism policy, strategy and practice. Her perspective will inspire our members and partners to think bigger and act smarter as we advance the Caribbean tourism agenda. SOTIC 2025 promises to be a truly transformative event for our region.”

The conference will also feature the Regional Tourism Youth Congress on October 2, giving a platform to the next generation of tourism ambassadors from across CTO member states.

Current SOTIC 2025 sponsors include Environics Analytics, Liat Air, Tiki and Virgin Atlantic with additional opportunities available for organizations wishing to align with the region’s sustainable tourism development.