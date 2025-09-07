Thompson leads BRC Championship ahead of final round

After six drivers have variously shared the overall lead of the Barbados Rally Club (BRC) Driver’s Championship this season, Kurt Thompson will head into next month’s final round as the first exclusive leader of the standings. In a very strong year for local rallying, more than 80 drivers have scored points, with the title to be decided at the BRC Winter Rally on October 26.

Following BCIC RB25, Edward Corbin had been joint leader with Thompson of the Champion Driver standings, based on points scored against rivals in each of the 13 classes. After a blown engine prevented him starting the reverse direction of last month’s Double-Header Summer Sprint (August 24), however, Corbin dropped back.

Thompson (Mitsubishi Lancer Evo IX) has 129 points after his perfect run of class wins in Modified 4 was finally halted at the Summer Sprint by his brother Mark, who demoted him to second place in the reverse direction in an identical Evo IX. SuperModified 1 class leader and two-time Champion Driver Corbin (Daihatsu Charmant) is now equal third with 120 points.

With 121 points after two more class wins, M2 leader Neil Corbin (Toyota GT86 CS-R3) is second in the Champion Driver standings, with Jamaica’s Kyle Gregg (FIA R5 Ford Fiesta Rally2) and Rhett Watson (SM3 BMW M3) joining Edward Corbin and tied for third, Gregg and Watson also leading the 4wd and 2wd Championships respectively. After two uncharacteristically poor results, driving a borrowed BimmaCup in Clubman 2, Chris Hoad has slipped from third to sixth with 111 points.

Continuing the run of class wins which started at BCIC RB25, Robert Ryan Wood (C3 BimmaCup Too, 107pts) is now in the Top 10 for the first time this year, in seventh, ahead of Sean Corbin (M2 BMW 318ti Compact, 104pts) and joint ninth, on 100 points, David-Anthony Balgobin (C2 BimmaCup) and Shawn Brathwaite (C1 Toyota Corolla).

All is not necessarily as it seems, however, as each driver will drop his or her lowest score at year-end, the drivers currently in the top 10 with scores ranging from zero to 13 points to discard. In addition, the Winter Rally traditionally benefits from an enhanced scoring system, with 28, 23 and 20 points for the top three, compared with 20, 17 and 15 in other rallies, so the permutations mean the outcome is by no means decided.

That said, Gregg looks to have done enough to secure the 4wd Championship, which he currently leads by 31 from Stuart Maloney, who has not returned since his accident in BCIC RB25. The sole entry in the WRC class, Dane Skeete (Subaru Impreza WRC S12) and Jamaica’s Jeff Panton (Fiesta Rally2) are a further two points and seven points respectively behind Maloney, so are set move up the order, given strong results.

In the 2wd Championship, reigning Champion Watson leads Nigel Reece (Toyota Starlet) by 22 points, but there is a spread of just seven across Reece, Neil Corbin and Andrew Jones (Ford Escort MkII), who complete the top four.

There are titles to be resolved in the classes, too: after current lowest scores are discarded, just 23 points cover the top four in Clubman 2, Hoad leading Balgobin by 13 points, with Antigua’s Stewart Gordon another seven points behind and just three ahead of Sebastian Thompson, who claimed a brace of class wins – his first since switching from karting to rallying – at the Summer Sprint.

In C3, Wood has a 16-point lead over Kevin Armstrong (BMW), one of the joint leaders of the overall championship prior to BCIC RB25, while M3 is yet to be resolved between the BMW M3s of David St Hill and Jonathan Still.