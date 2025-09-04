The Royal African Society Appoints Stella Okuzu as Director

The Royal African Society (RAS) is delighted to announce the appointment of Stella Okuzu as its new Interim Director. With an illustrious career spanning over two decades across Africa and the United Kingdom, Stella brings exceptional leadership, financial expertise, and a profound commitment to advancing African enterprise and strengthening global partnerships.

The Royal African Society, established in 1901, is one of the UK’s oldest and most respected institutions dedicated to promoting a deeper understanding of Africa and fostering stronger relations between the UK, Africa, and the wider world. Through its events, policy advocacy, cultural programming, and educational outreach, the Society provides a vital platform for dialogue and collaboration on Africa’s development and global role.

Stella Okuzu joins the Society with a track record of pioneering work in banking, finance, and consultancy. As Founder and CEO of EDD Finance & Consulting Limited, she has advised and supported businesses across Africa, the UK, and Europe in market-entry, capital raising, and cross-border growth. Her firm oversees several funding projects with a significant portion dedicated to African development and financial inclusion in emerging markets.

Previously, Stella served as the pioneering Head of Personal & Business Banking at FCMB Bank (UK) Ltd, where she designed and launched Africa-focused financial products for SMEs and high-net-worth individuals, achieving remarkable growth while ensuring regulatory excellence. She also holds board-level responsibilities as a Non-Executive Director of FastCredit Limited, a Central Bank of Nigeria–licensed institution, where she chairs the Audit & Risk Committee and contributes to the credit and digital finance strategy.

Alongside her corporate achievements, Stella is deeply engaged in education and thought leadership. She was a lecturer at BPP University, London, up till June 2025, teaching Global Strategy & Sustainability and mentoring international students. She is co-authoring the forthcoming Fintech for Management textbook, further underscoring her dedication to equipping the next generation of leaders with the tools to navigate a rapidly changing financial landscape. Her contributions have been widely recognized: she was named among the Top 200 Voices in Leadership to Watch (2022) by LeadersHum and celebrated by the Mayor of London in 2023 as one of the Women Who Make London Great. These accolades highlight her influence not only within Africa’s business and finance ecosystem but also as a global advocate for diversity, sustainability, and cross-cultural exchange.

Commenting on her appointment, Stella Okuzu said: “It is a privilege to join the Royal African Society as Interim Director at such an important moment in its history. Africa stands at the intersection of extraordinary challenges and opportunities—from digital innovation and entrepreneurship to sustainability and cultural exchange. My vision is to strengthen the Society’s role as a bridge between Africa and the rest of the world, amplifying African voices, ideas, and enterprises on the global stage.”

Arunma Oteh, Chair of the Royal African Society added:

“We are thrilled to welcome Stella Okuzu. Her exceptional blend of financial expertise, strategic vision, and commitment to Africa’s growth and inclusion make her ideally suited to lead the Society. We look forward to working with her as we continue to promote greater understanding of Africa’s global role as well as help our members and other stakeholders foster meaningful partnerships.”

The Society also extends its heartfelt thanks to Andrew Skipper MBE, who is stepping down from the role. Under Andrew’s leadership, the Society has enhanced its unique and dynamic platform, ensuring that the organisation is well-positioned for future growth and impact. His dedication and hard work have continued to showcase the Society as a leading voice for Africa in the UK and globally.

With Stella Okuzu’s appointment, the Royal African Society continues to build on its century-long legacy of cultural, political, and economic engagement. It will also ensure that it remains a beacon of thought leadership and collaboration between Africa and the rest of the world.