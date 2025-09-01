ST KITTS & NEVIS HELD WORKSHOP ON THE TREATY OF SAN JOSÉ TO BOLSTER MARITIME SECURITY AND COUNTER DRUG TRAFFICKING

The Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis, in collaboration with the CARICOM Implementation Agency for Crime and Security (IMPACS) and the Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL) of the U.S. Department of State, is hosting a two-day Consultative Workshop on the Treaty of San José.

The Treaty of San José is an agreement designed to strengthen cooperation in suppressing illicit maritime and air trafficking in narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances across the Caribbean. It aims to enhance coordination among Caribbean states to detect, intercept, and dismantle illicit trafficking operations—while upholding international law and respecting national sovereignty.

The just concluded workshop at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort brought together key maritime and government stakeholders to deliberate on critical aspects of the Treaty. Participants engaged in expert presentations, discussions, and practical exercises, including simulations that demonstrate solutions to challenges encountered during interdiction operations.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Ms. Nadine Bushell, Assistant Director of Projects at CARICOM IMPACS, underscored the significance of the initiative, stating that, “By hosting this consultative workshop, the Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis is demonstrating its steadfast commitment to advancing regional cooperation in maritime security.”

She noted further, “The region has a Caribbean maritime security strategy, which reminds us that the seas are not only a source of opportunity, but also an area of vulnerability. Our ocean space sustains our economies through tourism, trade, and fisheries, yet it also faces serious threats from illicit trafficking, illegal fishing, environmental crimes, and climate-induced risks. The Caribbean maritime security strategy, therefore, calls on us to build a coordinated regional security architecture, which promotes sovereignty while fostering solidarity through cooperation between Caribbean states, institutions, and development partners.”

Acting Prime Minister, the Honourable Dr. Geoffrey Hanley, emphasised the importance of maritime security to national development, not just for Saint Kitts and Nevis but the wider Caribbean region as well.

“Crime has evolved to a transactional phenomenon. Hence, the need for greater cooperation and collaboration between nations is extremely important,” Acting Prime Minister Hanley stated. “Therefore, the support of the United States Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs is greatly appreciated.”

Dr. Hanley also recalled remarks made earlier this year by Prime Minister, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, who noted that by joining this treaty, Saint Kitts and Nevis is signalling to the world its unwavering commitment to safeguarding the waters that sustain us, connect us, and define us as a people.

“The treaty will strengthen the Federation’s ability to confront organised trafficking networks operating in Caribbean waters and enhance legal and operational frameworks for collective enforcement among partner states,” he said.

The two-day workshop represents a vital step in consolidating regional security efforts and reinforcing the Caribbean’s collective response to illicit trafficking threats.