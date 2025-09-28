SHOOK: Fea. writer-director Amar Wala

Fresh out of grad-school, fledgling writer Ashish (Saamer Usmani) finds that life as an adult isn’t quite what he expected. Grappling with his parent’s recent divorce, Ash juggles his static career, a tight group of lifelong friends and his estranged father’s unexpected Parkinson’s diagnosis. As a promising new romance with Claire (Amy Forsyth) breathes new hope into Ash, he begins to realize that although life isn’t unfolding quite as he had imagined, it may still offer the love and fulfillment he wants, in an unexpected way.

In his narrative feature debut, writer-director Amar Wala (The Secret Trial 5) and co-writer Adnan Khan draw inspiration from Wala’s personal experiences with his own father’s Parkinson’s diagnosis and the challenges of navigating his 20s. Saamer Usmani (3 Body Problem, Inventing Anna) shines in a standout performance, including Amy Forsyth (The Gilded Age, CODA), and Bernard White (The Matrix Revolutions, Beef) that brings humor and heart to a story that is both funny and profound.