Review: A Tribute to Irving Burgie: The Man. The Music. The Legacy

Barbados’ National Production at CARIFESTA XV, staged at the new National Performing Arts Centre (NPAC) in Newton, was nothing short of a triumph. Titled ‘A Tribute to Irving Burgie: The Man. The Music. The Legacy.’, the multimedia performance was described by its producer, Cultural Officer for Theatre Janelle Mitchelle, as “a symphony of Burgie’s life and work.” Executive produced by the National Cultural Foundation and written by Keisha ‘Empress Zingha’ Simmons, the production fused music, theatre, dance, and narration into an unforgettable cultural opus.

A production of depth and vision

Narrated with careful precision by Chad Monplais, and supported by narrators Tony Thompson and Varia Williams, the story unfolded as both an educational journey and a celebration. The minimalist set, designed by Mark Maynard, made powerful use of visual symbolism: musical notes, bananas, drums, and a musket painted on vertical boards,concepts contributed by NCF Cultural Officer – Visual Arts, Rodney Ifill and Gallery Curator Oneka Small, captured Burgie’s enduring lyrical and cultural impact.

The live score, arranged by Roger Gittens, David Weatherhead, and Andre Daniel, and conducted by Weatherhead himself, elevated the work beyond a folk retelling into a grand, multi-disciplinary showcase. The orchestra blended veterans with decades of experience and the island’s youngest talents, proving Barbados’ musical ecosystem is both rooted and rising.

A stellar cast and performances

The cast of ten featured both established and emerging performers. Kraigg Carrington (Harry Belafonte/Branker) and Jabari Browne (Irving Burgie/Ray) impressed with their consistency in maintaining American accents, while also capturing the youthful angst of students burdened with a school project, before transforming into the spirited young men who shaped history alongside Maya Angelou, played with grace and fire by Anique Herbert. Eden Gibson, a Bajan-Jamaican talent, shone as Ms. Louise, grounding the students in their research.

The wider ensemble gave standout performances that linked Burgie’s impact to the Caribbean and beyond. Veteran actor Victor Clifford embodied Trinidad’s Sparrow with gravitas, while young Neil Waithe took on the mantle of Barbados’ own Mighty Gabby, as well as the role of Victor. Their portrayals underscored how Burgie’s influence rippled through regional cultural giants.

Adding layers of emotion was spoken word artist Cyndi Celeste, alongside a dynamic 19-member dance cast. Choreographic visions by Alicia Payne-Hurley, interpreted by Dr. John Hunte and Shama Harding, brought Burgie’s timeless songs ‘Jamaica Farewell’, ‘Angelina’, ‘Day O’, and ‘Coconut Woman’, to life with powerful movement.

The heart of the story

Through narration, song, and dance, the audience was taken deep into Burgie’s life and the reasons behind his songs. What emerged was a portrait of a man whose work carried the Caribbean into global consciousness, not as parody, but as pride, artistry, and identity.

A poignant moment came when the younger characters, Ray, Chloe, and Branker, discovered Burgie’s music still reverberates in today’s pop culture. Ray’s father reminded them of modern artists who sampled Burgie’s classics: Lil Wayne (Six Foot Seven Foot), Jason Derulo (Don’t Want to Go Home), and TOK (Guh Long Gal). This revelation linked generations and underscored Burgie’s enduring relevance.

An audience enraptured

Audience members were not only moved by the performances but also delighted by the new National Performing Arts Centre itself. Many expressed joy at the space and hope for it to become a hub of theatre and performance for years to come.

By the finale, ‘A Tribute to Irving Burgie’ had achieved everything a National Production must. It honored an icon, spotlighted Barbados’ rich artistic talent, and left audiences proud, inspired, and deeply connected to their cultural legacy. As one audience member remarked while leaving the theatre: “This wasn’t just a show, it was a sunrise for Barbados.”