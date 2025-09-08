Nevis Welcomes OCTET Productions as Island’s Film Sector Expands

Nevis is forging ahead in its bid to become a premier film destination, with a new international romance feature film wrapping up production on that island.

At his most recent press conference, Premier of Nevis, Mark Brantley, Minister of Tourism in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), declared, “The film industry is thriving on the island.”

He expressed pride that Nevis is not only hosting international productions but also showcasing homegrown talent.

Premier of Nevis, the Honourable Mark Brantley, Minister of Tourism in the Nevis Island Administration (c) with producers Chuck (l) and Bree West (r) on the set of OCTET Production’s movie at the Malcolm Guishard Recreation Park, Nevis

“This initiative reflects the ongoing efforts to position Nevis as a premier destination for film production in the region, offering both scenic beauty and professional local capacity. Significantly, this project features the active participation of local talent, both on screen and behind the scenes…

“Local actors have secured speaking roles, contributing to the authentic representation of our culture and people, and in addition, the local crew includes Tesean Wilkin, Jamal Jean-Jacques, and Nayala Daniel…demonstrating the growing skills and involvement of Nevisians in the creative industries,” he said.

The film highlights iconic Nevisian backdrops, from hotels and villas to coastal scenery, natural landscapes, and historic sites. Filming took place at locations such as Chrishi Beach, the Four Seasons Resort, Hamilton Estate ruins, and the Malcolm Guishard Recreational Park.

Premier Brantley, who recently visited the set, thanked filmmakers Chuck and Bree West of OCTET Productions for choosing Nevis. He recalled their early conversations and said he was pleased that those discussions had blossomed into not just one, but two productions. He added that he hoped this would be the beginning of a long-term relationship between the filmmakers and Nevis and expressed optimism about doing more collaborative projects in the future, particularly with the African American film community.

The Premier also encouraged young Nevisians to seize the opportunities the new industry provides.

“In Nevis, we’re not just talking about it, we’re actually delivering…I want to continue to encourage our people to get involved. A lot is happening here on the island of Nevis, and I’m quite proud that our film commission, recently officially launched, has had these early successes.”

OCTET Productions, a full-service film and television company based in Washington, DC, is producing two projects on Nevis over the next month.

Bree and Chuck West are Co-founders of OCTET Productions (OCTET), a full-service film and television production company based in the District of Columbia. Bree, a writer, producer, and executive producer, said they were excited to be on location in Nevis.

“We are currently shooting the first project of two that we have scheduled over the next 30 days and the first one is entitled St. Kissed and we’re having a great time.”

She emphasized their vision of creating opportunities for all involved, explaining that the idea was to ensure everyone trained and supported each other while providing exposure and opportunities along the way.

“So it’s just wonderful to give options and opportunities not only to our production team here but now our new production team and friends and family here on Nevis. We’re very excited about the team that we are building here.”

OCTET Production films movie scenes at the Malcolm Guishard Recreation Park, Nevis

Explaining why they chose Nevis, she said it was because of the people, noting that from the moment they arrived, everyone had been welcoming. She added that they had explored much of the island already and were excited to continue discovering more.

Chuck, who also serves as the CEO of OCTET Productions, agreed that the warmth of the people and breathtaking scenery on the island were determining factors for selecting Nevis for their latest film endeavours.

“We came here at an invite from the Premier to see locations and we were blown away. We feel like we are capable of shooting anywhere…and now Nevis is another home for the OCTET family.”

The company’s next project will be filmed at the new Palm Garden development.

Nevis is no stranger to international productions. UK-based MSR Media previously shot nine films on the island, employing and training dozens of locals, while Nevis has also been featured in international fashion photoshoots and recent episodes of The Real Housewives of Potomac.

The island’s emerging film sector forms part of the Concerned Citizens Movement (CCM)-led administration’s broader agenda to diversify the economy and position Nevis as a hub for creative industries.