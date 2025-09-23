Nevis-Taiwan Partnership Strengthens as 28 Achieve Success in Test of Chinese as a Foreign Language

Twenty-eight persons on Nevis were recently awarded for their success in the Test of Chinese as a Foreign Language (TOCFL) Computerized Adaptive Test (CAT), marking the fourth annual recognition ceremony since the programme was introduced in 2020.

His Excellency Edward Ling-Wen Tao, Ambassador of the Republic of China (Taiwan) to St. Kitts and Nevis at the award ceremony for the 2025 Test of Chinese as a Foreign Language Computerized Adaptive Test in Nevis

Premier the Honourable Mark Brantley, who prompted the initiative, praised the programme and congratulated those who earned certificates.

“When we action good ideas ultimately our people are the beneficiaries, and as I look at all of those who have received certificates today and over the past four years my heart is glad that we are doing something good on the island of Nevis… May this programme continue and I hope I can come back time and time again to say congratulations and to say thank you for all that we’ve done and all that we continue to try to do together.”

Premier Brantley made special mention of successful candidate Nathan Daniel who passed the test at Novice 2 level when he was only eight years old, making him the youngest person to have sat and passed the exam in Nevis.

(l-r) His Excellency Edward Ling-Wen Tao, Ambassador of the Republic of China (Taiwan) to St. Kitts and Nevis; Mandarin Instructor Chen Chi; and Premier of Nevis the Honourable Mark Brantley at the award ceremony for the 2025 Test of Chinese as a Foreign Language Computerized Adaptive Test in Nevis

The Premier also took the opportunity to thank the Government of Taiwan for its ongoing support and extended special appreciation to immediate past Taiwanese Ambassador Michael Lin.

His Excellency Edward Ling-Wen Tao, Ambassador of the Republic of China (Taiwan) to St. Kitts and Nevis, attended the ceremony accompanied by his wife Mrs. Madeleine Liao and several members of the Taiwanese Embassy and Technical Mission.

Ambassador Tao congratulated the participants, noting the effort required to master Mandarin outside its native environment.

“Mandarin Chinese is one of the most challenging languages to learn, especially when you’re studying outside a native environment, but yet you have demonstrated a lot of dedication, passion and persistence. By passing the TOCFL test you have earned a certificate to prove your ability to speak Chinese, and so I want to congratulate all of you for the hard work.”

“Learning a new language is like opening a new window of opportunity. I do look forward to in a few years’ time many of you will be on your trip to Taiwan to study with a full scholarship.”

The awards were presented by Minister of Education, the Honourable Senator Troy Liburd, Premier Brantley, H.E. Ambassador Tao, along with Mrs. Liao.

Premier of Nevis the Honourable Mark Brantley at the award ceremony for the 2025 Test of Chinese as a Foreign Language Computerized Adaptive Test in Nevis

The ceremony also featured the national anthems of both St. Kitts and Nevis and Taiwan, as well as a bilingual speech by students Kalliya Isaac and Delijah Clarke.

Clarke said, “Today’s certificate is not only proof of our hard work, but a source of confidence that strengthens our ability to plan for the future. Perhaps one day we will have the opportunity to study and live in Taiwan, exploring even more possibilities. We will keep it up.”

The Department of Education also used the occasion to bid farewell to Mandarin instructor Ms. Chen Chi, who has taught in Nevisian secondary schools and adult classes for the past five years.

Principal Education Officer Londa Brown expressed gratitude for her dedication, saying, “She came to the department and she really became a colleague in every sense of the word. She is a part of us; she is one of us.”

Ambassador Tao echoed those sentiments, describing Ms. Chen as “more than a teacher; she’s a cultural Ambassador of Taiwan and a cherished friend of Nevis.” He announced that the Taiwan ICDF is in the process of recruiting a new Mandarin teacher for Nevis.

Nevis Island Administration and Department of Education officials along representatives from the Taiwan Technical Mission join Mandarin students at the award ceremony for the 2025 Test of Chinese as a Foreign Language Computerized Adaptive Test- Seated (l-r) Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Zahnela Claxton; Mandarin Instructor Chen Chi; His Excellency Edward Ling-Wen Tao, Ambassador of the Republic of China (Taiwan) to St. Kitts and Nevis; Premier of Nevis the Honourable Mark Brantley; Minister of Education, the Honourable Senator Troy Liburd, Ambassador Tao’s wife, Mrs. Madeleine Liao; and Chief of the Taiwan Technical Mission, Roy Yuan-Hung Lo

Premier Brantley also presented Ms. Chen with a gift from the Nevis Island Administration, acknowledging her deep connection with the community.

“The way that you embedded yourself in Nevis… I have seen you in every aspect of Nevis, and you have taught us, but I think you have also learned from us. Please know that you go back to Taiwan with our gratitude and our profound respect.”

Ms. Chen, reflecting on her time in Nevis, thanked her colleagues, schools, parents, and the wider community for their support.

“I will always remember those little moments and memories of my interactions with the people of Nevis,” she said.

Closing remarks were delivered by Zahnela Claxton, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, who also added heartfelt gratitude to Ms. Chen for her service.

The introduction of Mandarin Chinese in Nevisian schools has become a hallmark of the partnership between the Nevis Island Administration and the Government of Taiwan, providing students and adult learners with a unique opportunity to gain skills and cultural exposure that extend far beyond the classroom.