Legal Firm Dentons Secures Leading Position Across the Caribbean

Dentons continues to reinforce its market leadership in the Caribbean with strong results in the newly released IFLR1000 2025 Rankings which recognises the world’s top financial and corporate law firms and attorneys.



For Financial and Corporate Law, the Firm earned a Tier 2 ranking in Barbados and a Tier 3 Ranking in Jamaica, with 5 of its Practitioners across 3 jurisdictions, receiving special recognition in this category. The Firm’s blended offering of Banking & Finance and Mergers & Acquisitions in the British Virgin Islands, also received notable recognition.



In Barbados, Rosalind Bynoe (Partner and Head of Corporate – Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean) and Anice Granville (Partner and Head of Banking and Finance – Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean) were Highly Regarded in the Financial and Corporate category. In Jamaica, Tricia-Gaye O’Connor (Office Managing Partner and Head of Corporate) was distinguished as Highly Regarded, a reflection of her extensive experience advising on banking and finance transactions in one of the Caribbean’s most competitive legal landscapes. Their work advising on cross-border Mergers & Acquisitions, corporate restructuring and financial regulation has earned acclaim from clients and peers alike.



In the British Virgin Islands, Stuart Bruce (Partner and Head of Corporate and Finance) was recognised as a Notable Practitioner, reflecting the firm’s growing profile in the BVI’s active transactional and financial services market.



The Dentons Trinidad and Tobago team also received recognition with Mandisa Regrello (Partner and Head of Banking and Finance), acknowledged as Highly Regarded, underlining the bench strength of Dentons’ practice in Port of Spain and the team’s contribution to the region’s energy, financial and infrastructure sectors.



“One of the more satisfying experiences as the leader of this pan-Caribbean team is the personal and professional growth of our members and correspondingly the recognition of their success by the leading peer review institutions including IFLR1000, who focus on financial and corporate transactional work- a space that we continue to excel and lead throughout the Caribbean,” said Dustin Delany, Dentons Delany Chair and Chief Managing Partner.

These IFLR1000 accolades complement Dentons’ continued strong performance in other global legal directories.

In the 2024/25 edition of The Legal 500 Caribbean, Dentons was named the sole Tier 1 firm for Cross-Caribbean Expertise, a recognition that speaks to the Firm’s integrated regional presence and ability to seamlessly advise across jurisdictions.

The Firm was also recognised as a Leading Firm in Jamaica and Trinidad & Tobago, while its Dispute Resolution practice in the British Virgin Islands achieved a Tier 3 ranking, demonstrating its growth in contentious cross-border matters.



Meanwhile, the Chambers Global 2025 guide reinforced Dentons’ position as a regional leader, with continued placement in the prestigious Caribbean-wide Spotlight Table for both Corporate/Commercial and Dispute Resolution.



The Firm retained its Band 1 ranking in Antigua & Barbuda, continued strong performances in Barbados (Band 2), and Guyana (Band 2), Trinidad and Tobago (Band 3) and achieved new jurisdictional recognition in St. Vincent & the Grenadines (Band 2). The Firm’s BVI Dispute Resolution team was newly ranked in Band 4, signalling the jurisdiction’s strategic importance and the Firm’s expansion there.



Dentons’ cross-Caribbean model, supported by a local presence in 15 jurisdictions and powered by the world’s largest law firm, has proven increasingly valuable to clients