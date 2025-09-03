ICE raids threaten ‘Chocolate Cities’ in USA — IBW calls for emergency summit

Ronald Hampton, Chairman of the Institute of the Black World 21st Century’s Police Justice and Accountability Task Force issued the following Statement: Recently, the Trump Administration’s Border Czar declared “physical appearance” is enough for the Immigration Customs Enforcement Agency (ICE) to detain and question individuals indicating they don’t need “Probable Cause.”

Can you imagine, a group of so-called law enforcement agencies like ICE rounding up people because they “look” like they are from another country. This is wrong and makes a mockery of the Constitution’s 4th Amendment. It’s nothing short of racial profiling. As a result of this alarming policy, we are witnessing horrific scenes of ICE agents terrifying and assaulting immigrants in Los Angeles and other cities across the country using gestapo-like tactics.

Ronald Hampton, Chairman of IBW’s Police Justice and Accountability Task Force; retired veteran of the Metropolitan Police Department; former executive director of the National Black Police Association.

These actions and behavior by ICE are dangerous and set an example that, if successful, will be unleashed on African American communities and our Sisters and Brothers in other communities of color. Trump is acting like a “King” who is determined to use the Project 2025 blueprint to become an all-powerful autocrat. Nothing makes this more evident than his Executive Order seizing control of the DC Police and sending in the National Guard to patrol the streets of the storied, original “Chocolate City.”

ICE agents conduct a raid in Los Angeles. Photo: U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (Public Domain via Wikimedia Commons)

DC and Chocolate Cities across the country are in danger; Black People and People of Color are in danger; the Constitution and the rule of law are in danger; Democracy is in Danger!

Fortunately, there are socially conscious members of traditional law enforcement agencies and criminal justice advocates who are ready and willing to challenge Trump’s MAGA-inspired expansive violations of civil liberties, civil rights and human rights. Accordingly, the Police Justice and Accountability Task Force of the Institute of the Black World 21st Century (IBW) is issuing a call for an Emergency Summit, a joint gathering to develop a unified strategy to defend our families, neighborhoods and communities against the white supremacist strategies and tactics threatening our Human Rights.

National Guard troops deployed in Washington, DC. Photo: DC National Guard (Public Domain via DVIDS)

Dr. Divine Pryor, Founder and Executive of the New York Based People’s Police Academy and a Member of the Task Force said: “This administration and its ICE storm troopers will soon be coming to more African American communities in its attempt to ‘Make America Great Again.’ We must be organized to put ICE on ice Now!” Saturday, September 13th has been designated as the tentative date for the Emergency Summit in Washington, DC at a location TBA.

IBW’s Police Justice and Accountability Task Force is firmly committed to developing models of policing that focus on reimagining public safety and law enforcement. To achieve this objective the Task Force has assembled a unique group of criminal justice advocates, scholars and socially conscious and committed police officers, current and former police chiefs, wardens and corrections officers to comprise a Resource Network. Utilizing this network, the Task Force has convened a series of virtual an in-person symposiums to formulate the key elements required to create new models of public safety and law enforcement. Reports on these Symposiums can be found at www.ibw21.org