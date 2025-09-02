HYDE (SDCC 2025) Johnny Depp, Dir. by Ridley Scott

Breaking News

Created by Jesse Negron, HYDE picks up Mr. Hyde’s story, from the Robert Louis Stevenson novella Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde and imagines a world where Mr. Hyde has defeated Jekyll. Now unencumbered by interruptions from his alter ego, Hyde can finally freely explore his dark tendencies with uninhibited abandon.

The 2- volume graphic novel series finds Mr. Hyde in his new domain, the sewers beneath London, where he experiments on others, using the corrupting serum to create even more “Hydes.” Each volume in the series will contain two chapters with over two hundred pages. Johnny Depp will have input on all aspects of the property and create the character of Hyde.

The graphic novel HYDE chapter 1 of 4, which will ship on Halloween this year, is currently available for pre-order at mechanicalcake.com.

