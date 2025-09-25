Historic all-female Emirates ICC Panel appointed for ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025

The International Cricket Council (ICC) just revealed a landmark moment in the history of the sport: an all-female Emirates ICC Panel of Match Officials will oversee the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025.

This marks the first time in tournament history that a Women’s Cricket World Cup will be officiated entirely by women, a feat made possible by the ICC’s work across many years to support, elevate and empower women in cricket.

This achievement is another milestone for the ICC’s broader strategic vision to accelerate the growth of women’s cricket. It marks the fourth global tournament to feature an all-female panel of match officials, following the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and the two most recent ICC Women’s T20 World Cups.

The 13th edition of the Women’s Cricket World Cup, hosted by India, will feature 31 matches over 33 days, with eight teams vying for global glory.

A total of 14 umpires and four match referees – each bringing significant international experience – have been selected to represent the Emirates ICC Panel during the event.

The officiating team includes highly experienced umpires such as Claire Polosak, Jacqueline Williams, and Sue Redfern – all of whom are making their third Women’s Cricket World Cup appearance. Lauren Agenbag and Kim Cotton, who stood as on-field umpires in the 2022 final when Australia secured their seventh title, return alongside fellow 2022 official Eloise Sheridan.

The match referee panel includes respected figures Trudy Anderson, Shandré Fritz, GS Lakshmi, and Michell Pereira – each continuing to pave the way for women in officiating roles at the highest level of the game.

ICC Chairman, Mr. Jay Shah believes that this historic moment in women’s cricket will lead to many more success stories across every spectrum of the sport.

He said: “This marks a defining moment in the journey of women’s cricket, one that we hope will pave the way for many more trailblazing stories across all facets of the sport. The inclusion of an all-women panel of match officials is not only a major milestone but also a powerful reflection of the ICC’s unwavering commitment to advancing gender equity across cricket.

“This development goes beyond symbolic value. It is about visibility, opportunity, and the creation of meaningful role models who can inspire future generations. By highlighting excellence in officiating on the global stage, we aim to spark aspiration and reinforce that leadership and impact in cricket know no gender.

“We are honoured to recognise a new chapter in the growth of the women’s game. We believe the influence of this initiative will resonate far beyond this tournament, motivating more women worldwide to pursue officiating careers and helping redefine what’s possible within the game.”

Emirates ICC Panel of Match Officials – ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025

Match Referees:

Trudy Anderson, Shandré Fritz, GS Lakshmi, Michell Pereira

Umpires:

Lauren Agenbag, Candace la Borde, Kim Cotton, Sarah Dambanevana, Shathira Jakir Jesy, Kerrin Klaste, Janani N, Nimali Perera, Claire Polosak, Vrinda Rathi, Sue Redfern, Eloise Sheridan, Gayathri Venugopalan, Jacqueline Williams

The ICC remains deeply committed to supporting the development and excellence of international match officials through its High Performance Officiating Programme. This includes access to ICC Umpire Coaches, collaboration with Full Member Board officiating managers, performance tracking via full-time data and video analysts, and regular reviews—both virtually and in person at ICC headquarters in Dubai.

This all-female panel stands as a testament to the progress and professionalism driving the women’s game forward. As the world turns its eyes to India in 2025, this historic moment will inspire the next generation of cricket officials and champions alike.