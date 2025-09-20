Golf Tournament won in Florida by Bajan teenager

Jason Johnson, Brother of Golfer James Johnson, as well as son of the late Ralph “Bruggadung” Johnson (one of the founders of Harris Paints International ultimately becoming Chairman of the Company) the aspiring teen won a prestigious Golf Tournament in Florida last weekend.

Johnson’s steady final-round 74 gave him the edge in a one-stroke victory.

Jason, now 17 years old, is attending the Golf Academy IMG in Bradenton, Tampa, for 2 years.

Jason was training over summer in Austria and had a couple of wins and good results in Tournaments in Germany and Austria – there might be a very good chance of another great Bajan sportsman!

Boys 16–18 Division at the TPC Prestancia Junior Open featured an international field

In the Women Division 16-18 age group, Mattea Issa from Jamaica, the newly crowned Caribbean Amateur Junior Golf Champion won. Great achievement by our Caribbean Athletes.