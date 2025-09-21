Flow supports families with Back-to-School initiatives

As the first term of the new school year gets underway, Flow Barbados reaffirmed its commitment to giving back to the community through a series of Back-to-School initiatives designed to support families and ensure students are prepared.

The campaign officially kicked off at the Flow Customer Experience Centre, Windsor Lodge, where students received complimentary haircuts and braiding services courtesy of Gomez Barber Studio.

Kids took advantage of the free haircuts at Heroes Square.

Originally scheduled from 10am to 1pm, the overwhelming response from families extended the event well beyond 2pm. Children also enjoyed a creative outlet with on-site painting activities, while every student left with Flow-branded school supplies to help ease the back-to-school transition.

Over the weekend, the momentum continued at Heroes Square, where parents and students benefited from special Broadband and Postpaid offers with the Field Sales team. Customers activating services also had the chance to win Abeds vouchers to assist with uniforms and other school essentials.

This lad received a Flow branded backpack from Marketing Sepcialist Rhea Walker.

Gomez Barber Studio was on site once again to provide free grooming services for children, while WIBISCO delighted attendees with tasty snacks and Carter’s served refreshing snow cones to round out the day’s activities.

This Friday, the campaign heads to the Barbados Community College, continuing Flow’s series of community-focused engagements. In addition, Back to School specials are ongoing across Flow retail stores until September 30, ensuring that families have ample opportunities to benefit.

The girls got their hair braided.

In July, Flow’s Business Sales Department also demonstrated their commitment to education by donating $1,500 worth of stationery supplies to the 2025 graduating class of Welches Primary School. The annual initiative, funded by out-of-pocket contributions from the team, ensured that 22 students entered secondary school this week equipped with the tools they need to succeed.

“Back to School is one of the most important times of the year for families, and Flow is proud to stand with our community in meaningful ways. From grooming services to school supplies and even vouchers for uniforms, we want to ensure that students return to the classroom confident and prepared. This campaign reflects the combined efforts of our Customer Experience, Retail Sales, and Business Sales departments, working together to give back in tangible ways,” said Toni Yarde, Senior Manager, Communications at Flow.