FANTOMAS RETURNS! Aval. from 24th November 2025

Bajan Reporter

,

Eureka Entertainment is proud to announce the release of FANTÔMAS RETURNS! THE FANTÔMAS TRILOGY 1964–67—three globe-trotting adventures packed with daring heists, outrageous set pieces, and an unforgettable masked mastermind, starring Jean Marais and Louis de Funès.

Presented on Blu-ray for the first time on home video in the UK, this iconic trilogy has been newly restored by Gaumont Film Company and will be released as part of The Masters of Cinema series.

Available from 24 November 2025, this strictly limited edition of 2,000 copies comes housed in a hardbound slipcase and includes a 60-page collector’s book.

