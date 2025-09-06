Dominican Republic’s Abinader administration publishes its capital spending projects

Breaking News

In a move to underscore its commitment to national development, the Abinader administration has released a detailed report on its public infrastructure spending over the last five years. The report, highlighting thousands of completed projects across all 31 provinces and the National District, asserts that no region of the country has been left behind.

According to a document provided to the media by the Presidential Strategy and Communications Department of the Presidency (DIECOM), the administration’s National Infrastructure Investment Plan totals RD$753 billion. Of this, RD$600 billion have already been spent, with work ongoing on other projects, both large and small, many of which are nearing completion.

The department is now making a comprehensive list of all projects publicly available, including their locations, investment amounts, and current status. The Presidency says the information is posted on the Presidency’s official website. All of the high-impact social projects are featured with photographs in the new digital inventory, with details on smaller and medium-sized projects to be released on social media.

The summary of completed high-impact projects includes:
• Greater Santo Domingo: 306 projects
• National District: 105 projects
• Santiago: 223 projects
• Azua: 112 projects
• Barahona: 75 projects
• Bahoruco: 44 projects
• Independencia: 25 projects
• Pedernales: 21 projects
• Peravia: 44 projects
• San Cristóbal: 118 projects
• San Juan: 77 projects
• Elías Piña: 30 projects
• San José de Ocoa: 28 projects
• Monseñor Nouel: 65 projects
• La Vega: 98 projects
• Duarte province: 101 projects
• María Trinidad Sánchez: 56 projects
• Hermanas Mirabal: 37 projects
• Samaná: 68 projects
• Puerto Plata: 103 projects
• Espaillat: 86 projects
• Sánchez Ramírez: 26 projects
• Valverde: 38 projects
• Santiago Rodríguez: 24 projects
• Monte Cristi: 46 projects
• Dajabón: 32 projects
• San Pedro de Macorís: 58 projects
• Hato Mayor: 40 projects
• Monte Plata: 57 projects
• El Seibo: 33 projects
• La Romana: 26 projects
• La Altagracia: 64 projects

