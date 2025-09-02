Digicel awarded two of the most recognised international certifications for Information Security and Data Privacy

Digicel is demonstrating its leadership in cybersecurity and privacy having once again been successfully awarded two of the most recognised international certifications for Information Security and Data Privacy in accordance with the control requirements set by the International Standards Organisation (ISO).

Following two rigorous ISO audits, Digicel got awarded two of the most recognised international certifications for Information Security and Data Privacy, which evaluated the company’s privacy and cybersecurity operations, controls, processes, policies and procedures.

Digicel was successful in achieving re-certification of its Information Security Management System (ISMS) and Privacy Information Management System (PIMS) for ISO/IEC 27001:2022 and ISO/IEC 27701:2019, respectively.

Digicel is the only company operating in the Caribbean to hold ISO certifications in both cybersecurity and privacy and the certifications demonstrate Digicel’s strong commitment to compliance and protecting internal networks and data, including customer data within its internal networks.

David Wong, Digicel Group Director of Security and Operations, comments; “At Digicel, we take information security and data privacy extremely seriously and are proactive in doing the right things always. These certifications are a testament to that focus and our emphasis on continuous improvement and the quest for excellence.”

In echoing David’s sentiments, Digicel Group Chief Compliance and Cyber Security Officer, Michael Watson, said; “We continue to augment our cybersecurity and data privacy capabilities and practices to ensure that we have the relevant safeguards to help protect Digicel and our customers. I couldn’t be prouder of the Digicel teams that made this possible.”