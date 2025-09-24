CARIF 2025 Opens with Strong Call for Bold, Sustainable Action

The 9th Caribbean Infrastructure Forum (CARIF 2025) is bringing together policymakers, investors, financiers, and industry leaders over the next two days to chart a path forward for the region’s infrastructure development.

The event, hosted by New Energy Events, officially opened on September 16 at the Ritz-Carlton Coconut Grove in Miami, Florida with CIBC and KPMG as co-title sponsors.

Gillian Charles-Gollop, CIBC Caribbean’s Executive Director, Corporate Banking and Sustainable Finance

In his welcome remarks, Pim van der Burg, CIBC Caribbean’s Chief Commercial Officer, emphasized the importance of resilient infrastructure investment as a driver of economic growth.

“CIBC Caribbean is deeply committed to the region and its success. Both public and private investment in physical capital is crucial in driving Caribbean economic development, and we remain committed to building strong partnerships in the region and to supporting viable, sustainable infrastructure projects that will add value and continue to spur economic growth in our region.

“Over the past year, our award winning corporate and investment banking teams have arranged more than $1.5 billion in transactions to support projects in hospitality, healthcare, telecommunications, aviation, ports and related facilities, and sovereign loans to a number of regional governments to support infrastructure projects. We continue to work with our clients, and we have a strong pipeline of infrastructure transactions that should come to fruition in the next year,” he said.

Pim van der Burg highlighted the bank’s track record of leadership in sustainable finance. He referenced initiatives such as Barbados’ blue financing program as well as blended finance solutions that allow government resources to focus on critical investments.

Gillian Charles-Gollop, CIBC Caribbean’s Executive Director, Corporate Banking and Sustainable Finance, followed with a passionate call to action.

“The Caribbean is already showing what climate resilience looks like, but we need to do more. That starts with the decisions that we make today. We must convert these conversations into proactive action for resiliency with planned, bold investments in sustainable development and climate resilient infrastructure,” she urged.

CIBC has been a major CARIF sponsor since the event’s inception in 2016. CARIF 2025 will feature high-level discussions and collaborations with sessions covering topics related to mobilizing private capital for Caribbean projects, energy security and grid resilience, leveraging public-private partnerships for infrastructure delivery, food security and agricultural innovation, sustainable aviation and airport infrastructure, and digitalization and connectivity for smarter island economies.

Pim van der Burg, CIBC Caribbean’s Chief Commercial Officer

The event includes the annual CARIF Awards and interactive workshops including “Financing the Future: Building Bankable Projects for the Caribbean”, hosted by CIBC Caribbean, KPMG, and Stantec. With climate change, economic volatility, and infrastructure gaps pressing heavily on small island economies, CARIF 2025 aims to serve as both a platform for bold ideas and a launchpad for real-world solutions.

Charles-Gollop reminded attendees, “The decisions we make today will define the resilience and prosperity of generations to come.”