Canon Young People Programme and MED-EL expand to Nigeria, empowering hearing-impaired youth through photography

Following the success of their first collaborative initiative in Kenya, Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA) has partnered once again with MED-EL, a global leader in hearing implant systems, to extend the Canon Young People Programme to Lagos, Nigeria. This initiative reflects Canon’s ongoing commitment to empowering youth communities across Africa by fostering creativity, confidence, and skills development through the power of visual storytelling.

MED-EL has identified thirteen young individuals between the ages of 9 and 22 who have received cochlear implants and possess functional speech and language skills. Having attended speech and language therapy as part of their rehabilitation, these students were introduced to photography as a tool for self-expression and empowerment. Through a series of creative storytelling workshops, Canon and MED-EL sparked new passions and helped build confidence among participants. By nurturing practical skills in storytelling and content creation, the initiative empowers individuals to explore lifelong interests and potential career paths.

Empowering Through Photography

The sessions blended hands-on technical training with creative exercises, culminating in a final week where participants stepped beyond the classroom to apply their skills in real-world settings. They captured compelling imagery in the vibrant Bariga community, explored through the lens of the UN SDGs (Sustainable Development Goal), and at the serene Lekki Conservation Park, interpreted through the creative lens of ‘sound’.

The photography workshops were led by experienced Canon Certified Trainers- Austen Udoh and Tore Oriase, who guided participants through a creative learning journey.

The Canon Young People Programme is an initiative dedicated to equipping young individuals with the knowledge, skills, and confidence to address sustainability issues that matter to them. Through creative education and critical thinking, participants learn to express their voices using the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) as a framework. By integrating inclusive practices, the programme aims to empower underrepresented youth to become storytellers and changemakers in their communities.

Driving Inclusive Development

Canon’s philosophy of Kyosei, “Living and working together for the common good” continues to shape its commitment to inclusive development across Africa. Through the Canon Young People Programme (CYPP), this initiative was delivered in collaboration with specialists and trainers attuned to the unique needs of the children and young adults, combining existing resources with deep community insight to create meaningful and lasting impact.

Leveraging its long-standing expertise in imaging, Canon integrates social value into its educational initiatives to create meaningful impact.

Through programmes like the Canon Young People Programme, the company opens pathways for young people to discover creative careers, gain hands-on industry experience, and develop the confidence to shape their futures.

For MED-EL, a global leader in hearing implant systems, this partnership reflects a holistic view of rehabilitation and inclusion. The company’s mission goes beyond medical technology; it focuses on helping people overcome hearing loss as a barrier to communication and quality of life. Such programmes allow participants to express themselves while continuing their journey in speech and auditory development.

Tushar Vashnavi, Director of Strategic Planning at Canon Central and North Africa, commented, “At Canon, we believe that true innovation is meaningful only when it creates opportunities for all. Expanding the Canon Young People Programme to Nigeria in collaboration with MED-EL reflects our deep commitment to empowering underrepresented youth through the transformative power of visual storytelling. By equipping these young individuals with creative skills and confidence, we are not just teaching photography, we are enabling them to find their voice, shape their own narratives, and unlock future possibilities. This initiative is a testament to Canon’s dedication to building an inclusive, sustainable future where every young person has the chance to thrive.”

Sneha Lata, Senior Audiologist and Speech-Language Pathologist at MED-EL, added, “Supporting young cochlear implant users goes beyond auditory rehabilitation. It’s about creating inclusive platforms where they can build confidence, express their identity, and feel part of a wider community. This partnership with Canon helps us bridge medical support with creative development, contributing to the full reintegration of our young users into society.”

Looking Ahead

As the Canon Young People Programme commenced in Nigeria, Canon and MED-EL have reiterated their long-term commitment to sustainable and inclusive youth development. With growing interest from the education and advocacy sectors, the model continues to show strong potential for replication across other regions in Africa.