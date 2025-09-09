Campers Taught Valuable Lessons From CIBC Caribbean HR Professionals

Some thirty-five (35) campers between the ages of fifteen (15) and seventeen (17) have benefited from a partnership between the Ministry of Sports, Youth and Community Empowerment and CIBC Caribbean. This initiative, now in its third year, continues to make a meaningful impact on youth development across the island.

Kathleen Hall, conducts the ice breaker with the campers while Stephanie Blackman (left) and Godfrey July prepare to join in.

The group of both girls and boys attended the three-week camp at the Harold Nurse Resource Centre in Friendship, Hothersal, St Michael, where a group from the Human Resource (HR) department at the bank spent a full day with them to support the work of the team at the Ministry, and to help prepare the campers for the professional world and enhance their communications and interpersonal skills. The team also shared meaningful instruction on resume writing, preparing for an interview, dressing for success and personal branding among other topics.

“Our sessions are aimed at getting them to prepare themselves for the world of work, the objective is to help the employer get a better employee, by helping to develop young people before they reach the workplace” stated Kathleen Hall, Manager Talent Acquisition and Development. She confirmed that the team comprising Hall, Godfrey July, Human Resources Contractor and Stephanie Blackman, Manager Talent Acquisition and Development, will see a marked development of the campers between the time of their presentation and the graduations.

Godfrey July (right) engaging the campers with Stephanie Blackman (standing centre) and Kathleen Hall (standing by door)

One of the camp’s most engaging sessions, “How to be an Effective Communicator,” was led by Godfrey July. Through impromptu skits and group discussions, campers explored the importance of verbal and non-verbal communication and gained insights into what employers value in young professionals. This presentation evoked some lively discussion with the young campers.

Senior Youth Commissioner in the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Community Empowerment, Elizabeth Bowen explained that the camp was conceived to help the young people build their soft skills, social skills and graces, and to develop their life skills. She stated that she was grateful for CIBC Caribbean coming on board to help them with effective communications and how to relate to others as they enter adult life, because the school setting can only teach so much and is mainly concerned with the academics. She added that they would love to be able to build out the camp to accommodate more young people as that would auger well for the type of citizen that is produced.

Camp Coordinator Lynriel Hunte explained that the 35 were chosen following an online registration process, which was again oversubscribed. The possible candidates were then interviewed and went through a screening process to determine those who were available for the full course and who would benefit most from the exercise. Fifty (50) students applied for the positions from which the 35 were chosen. She further explained that they try to give the children a full camp experience, so that within the three-week camp, they were also taken on field trips and tours. During the camp, they visited Tyrol Cot, the Barbados Fire Academy, Graeme Hall Nature Sanctuary and also had an Environmental Tour of Bath in St. John.

Campers eagerly participate in the session.

CIBC Caribbean Head of Country Kemar Polius attended the graduation ceremony to meet the campers and present the prizes donated by the bank. In speaking to the campers, he urged them to keep learning and’ to keep believing in your potential’ as he told them that the gifts given by the bank were investments in their future.

In a new initiative this year, the Bank team collaborated with camp officials to recognize two outstanding campers. At the graduation ceremony, Kamal Roberts and Myah Boyce were awarded plaques and Sure Start accounts with the bank for their exceptional engagement and growth throughout the camp.