Bajan Entertainment NGO Calls for Clarity regarding “De Announcer” with Freedom of Speech

The Barbados Association of Creatives and Artistes (BACA) expresses its grave concern over the ongoing treatment of our member, Mr. Ronnie Clarke, known to the calypso fraternity and the public as “De Announcer.”

Mr. Clarke has faithfully served Barbados in two distinct capacities: as a respected Programme Manager at Starcom Network, and as “De Announcer,” a celebrated calypsonian and cultural advocate whose music has enriched the nation’s cultural landscape for decades.

Today, he remains on paid leave pending the resolution of a matter that traces back to 2024, a matter that raises troubling questions about freedom of expression, cultural participation, and fairness.

A Timeline of Concern

The genesis of this issue lies in De Announcer’s 2024 public announcement of the title of his calypso, National Carol Festival, and his social commentary on the challenges faced by calypsonians. These Facebook posts were later interpreted by management as inappropriate for someone holding a senior broadcasting position.

In addition, De Announcer fulfilled the intent of his posts and announcement of the release of National Carol Festival on June 27th, 2025.

In 2025, Mr. Clarke appeared on The Marcia Weekes Show as the Calypsonian “De Announcer” to discuss his Judging Night performance and to share the realities faced by calypsonians. Management has since interpreted this as an appearance in his capacity as Programme Manager and brought disciplinary charges against him.

Despite this, De Announcer was allowed to participate in the 2025 National Pic-o-de-Crop Calypso Competition. In fact, his participation was recognized by management as one of the reasons his being placed on leave was delayed.

This raises the question: in what capacity was he allowed to compete, as the calypsonian De Announcer, or as Programme Manager Ronnie Clarke? The lack of separation highlights inconsistencies in the handling of this matter.

His song National Carol Festival went on to place third in the NCF-produced Finals, was broadcast live on CBC 100.7 FM, and was widely hailed as one of the most impactful pieces of social commentary of the season. Yet, Starcom banned the song from airplay, only to later air the same finals performance during a commercially sponsored broadcast and in subsequent replays, contradicting their own stated reason for the ban.

Escalation to the Highest Level

BACA first wrote to Starcom’s General Manager, Mr. Anthony Greene, seeking clarification. After receiving no further response, we were compelled to escalate the matter to Ms. Dawn Thomas, Group CEO of OCM (Starcom’s parent company), who acknowledged receipt, confirming that the highest levels of the organization are aware.

Furthermore, this situation also raises troubling questions about leadership. When the President of the Caribbean Broadcasting Union is seen to be presiding over actions that amount to censorship of cultural expression, it challenges the very principles of free and fair broadcasting that the region expects from its media leaders.

This matter is no longer just an internal employment dispute. It touches on fundamental national issues:

• Freedom of Speech: Can a calypsonian speak on national issues without fear of professional reprisal?

• Cultural Expression: Can art continue to hold a mirror up to society without being censored?

• The Right to Private Pursuits: Can employees freely participate in cultural life without fear of being victimized?

A Troubling National Contradiction

Coming so soon after CARIFESTA, where Barbados proudly showcased its creatives on the regional stage, this situation is particularly disheartening. How can we celebrate our culture before the world while seeking to mute one of our most consistent cultural voices at home? This is more than irony; it is a contradiction that undermines the very image of Barbados as a cultural leader.

Our Call to Action

BACA is calling for:

• Transparency in the process and decision-making surrounding this matter.

• Dialogue between all relevant parties to seek a resolution that respects the rights of creatives.

• Fair treatment of Mr. Clarke and, by extension, all cultural practitioners who contribute to national development through the arts.

This situation affects not only Mr. Ronnie “De Announcer” Clarke, but every cultural practitioner, broadcaster, and citizen who values freedom of expression.

We therefore call on all creatives, cultural practitioners, stakeholders, and citizens to stand with BACA in solidarity. Use your voices. Speak out on social media. Write to your representatives. Call for fairness and justice.

This is bigger than one man. It is about preserving a Barbados where art is free, where culture thrives, and where no one is punished for speaking truth through song.

BACA remains steadfast in our commitment to defend the rights of our creative members, to speak out when culture is under threat, and to ensure that the voices of our artists are celebrated — not silenced.