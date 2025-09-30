BAC SHEDS LIGHT ON NEW FREE MOVEMENT RULES

The Barbados Accreditation Council (BAC), the competent authority for the CARICOM Skills Certificate, has welcomed CARICOM’s landmark decision to introduce full free movement, among four Member States from October 1, 2025.

From that date, nationals of Barbados, Belize, Dominica and St. Vincent and the Grenadines will be able to enter, live, work and remain in each other’s states without a Skills Certificate or work permit. They will also be entitled to access emergency and primary health care, and public primary and secondary education, on the same terms as citizens of the host country. This represents a significant broadening of entitlements under the free movement regime, extending beyond employment access to basic social protections and services.

“This is a progressive step that strengthens the free movement of our regional human capital,” said Lisa Gale, Executive Director of the BAC. “It allows Barbadians to pursue opportunities more easily, helps employers fill vacancies and supports the growth of the economy in the Caribbean.”

She added that the CARICOM Skills Certificate continues to hold strong value for Barbadians seeking to work across the wider Community and other Caribbean nationals in general. Mrs. Gale confirmed that all Skills Certificates issued by the BAC remain valid.

“The Skills Certificate remains essential for all in the region. As a matter of fact, it is the key to opportunities in CARICOM, especially among those who are not ordinarily certificated. Our role at the BAC is to ensure Barbadian qualifications are recognised and protected. We also provide verifications which assist nationals from across the region to confirm their credentials which have already been issued.”

The new arrangement is established under the Enhanced Cooperation in Free Movement, providing a framework to pilot full free movement before wider adoption across the Community. All other CSME Member States — Antigua and Barbuda, Grenada, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Montserrat, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Suriname and Trinidad and Tobago — will continue to rely on the Skills Certificate as the recognised pathway for free movement of skills.