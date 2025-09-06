Antiguan Envoy awarded the Order of Merit of Ukraine by their President Volodymyr Zelensky

The President of Ukraine, His Excellency Volodymyr Zelensky, decreed that “The Order of Merit of Ukraine” is awarded to Sir Ronald Sanders, Ambassador of Antigua and Barbuda to the United States of America, “for a significant contribution to strengthening interstate cooperation, supporting the state sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine”.

The award will be formally presented to Sir Ronald at a ceremony in Washington, DC, later this month.

Sir Ronald continuously advocates for upholding Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in international fora, including the Organization of American States, where he piloted resolutions and declarations to support Ukraine. He has also frequently written in his weekly syndicated column, detailing the case for global support of the Ukrainian people.

Sir Ronald said, “I am greatly honoured by the award from President Zelensky. I regard it as an award not only to me but to my Government in Antigua and Barbuda for its stance in standing up for the principles enshrined in the United Nations Charter and international law.”

He added that “the courage and resilience of the Ukrainian people against superior odds to maintain their autonomy and identity is an example to all small states that are confronted with unfairness and injustice“.