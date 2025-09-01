A Night for the Ages: CARIFESTA XV Bows Out in Flare, Flags, and Forever – By Cheyne Jones

Under the starlit sky of the Richard Stoute Amphitheatre, Barbados delivered a finale worthy of history. CARIFESTA XV, ten days of artistry, music, theatre, dance, and culture, closed not with a whisper but with a thunderous celebration of Caribbean identity that left thousands breathless and declaring this the greatest CARIFESTA ever staged.

From the first notes to the final fireworks, the evening was a masterpiece of storytelling, an unforgettable display of sound, colour, and Caribbean pride that captured the spirit of an entire region.

The ceremony opened with a magnificent descent from the top of the hill, a visual feast as delegations from across the Caribbean and beyond marched proudly with their flags, their colours, and their culture. The music swelled as the participating countries moved toward the stage, a symbolic reminder that CARIFESTA is more than a festival, it is the heartbeat of a people.

As the Combined Steel Orchestra erupted in a shimmering wall of sound, giant screens filled with stunning video montages from ten glorious days: electrifying concerts, bustling marketplaces, vivid performances, and candid moments of connection. It was a reminder of just how much had been experienced and how much had been shared.

The programme unfolded like a perfectly composed symphony. Arturo Tappin, Barbados’ acclaimed saxophonist, led his friends in an unforgettable masterclass, blending jazz brilliance with Caribbean soul. Later, Peter Ram took the stage, backed by a 22-piece Tuck Band orchestra with Shaggy Bears, sending the amphitheatre into rhythmic euphoria.

Then came a moment of unexpected delight. Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley, appearing before her formal address, danced onto the stage. The crowd roared. It was a gesture of authenticity and joy, one that perfectly matched the celebratory mood of the night.

When she finally took the podium, the Prime Minister delivered a speech that was equal parts thanksgiving, inspiration, and vision. Reflecting on ten unforgettable days, she reminded the region why CARIFESTA matters and where it must go next.

“You have said, Prime Minister, do not take down CARIFESTA Village,” she told the cheering crowd. “I am here to report to you, as a faithful and obedient servant, that that village shall now be known as CARIFESTA House to celebrate the arts and creativity of Caribbean people forever.”

It was the announcement that drew perhaps the loudest applause of the night. The Grand Market, that pulsating centre of food, crafts, and Caribbean enterprise, will remain, a permanent cultural hub in Barbados and a beacon for the region.

But the Prime Minister’s vision went further. For the first time, all vendors from the Grand Market will be onboarded onto the Caribbean Marketplace, an online platform where artisans will sell their products globally.

“We must ensure,” she said, “that our work and our products go not just to the region, but to the rest of the world. CARIFESTA must not be a single event, it must cast a strong legacy.”

The Prime Minister also announced a series of competitive awards to inspire and support the next generation of Caribbean creatives. Five thousand US dollars will go to the best literary exposition on CARIFESTA XV from among the 300 students who participated in the festival’s first-ever Student Jamboree. Another five thousand US dollars and a recording opportunity will be awarded to the best original song inspired by CARIFESTA XV. The grand prize, twenty-five thousand US dollars, will go to the best multimedia exposition capturing the magic of this year’s festival.

“The memory of CARIFESTA XV,” she declared, “must not just live, it must thrive in the hearts and creativity of our young people.”

The stage transformed into a carousel of regional talent. 2 Mile Hill delivered a spellbinding set, moving seamlessly between Caribbean rhythms and international sounds. Then, after years away, the legendary reggae band Steel Pulse returned, their performance sparking waves of nostalgia and thunderous cheers.

Tarrus Riley followed, soulful and magnetic, closing with an emotional rendition of “She’s Royal” that had the crowd swaying and singing in unison. The night then shifted into pure Bajan power. Nikita, Mikey, Young Brother from Trinidad, Lil Rick, Edwin Yearwood, and Alison Hinds lit up the amphitheatre with an energy only Barbados could deliver.

If the Prime Minister’s announcements laid the foundation for the festival’s legacy, Festival Director Carol Roberts provided the emotional heartbeat of the night. Her thank-you address was a moving tribute to the hundreds of creatives, volunteers, and partners who made CARIFESTA XV possible.

“Together we laughed. We cried, oh yes, we cried. We had to bend under the weight sometimes, but we never broke.”

Roberts introduced the creative leads who shaped each facet of the festival, from dance and theatre to culinary arts, youth programming, and hospitality. One by one, the unsung heroes of CARIFESTA XV were celebrated. And then, in a gesture that summed up the magnitude of the achievement, she closed her speech with a literal mic drop, a symbolic exclamation point on an unforgettable festival.

As the night neared its end, the Bajan sky erupted in lights. A dazzling drone display painted images of national flags, beloved Caribbean icons like Mother Sally, and the CARIFESTA and CARICOM logos across the heavens. Moments later, a cascade of fireworks exploded over the amphitheatre, showering the cheering audience in colour.

Interactive light-up wristbands worn by spectators pulsed in time with the music, immersing the crowd in a synesthetic celebration. It was a finale that transcended performance. It was an experience of Caribbean unity, creativity, and pride.

As thousands spilled out of the amphitheatre, one sentiment echoed everywhere. This was the greatest CARIFESTA yet. It was not just about the artists, the staging, or the fireworks, it was about what the festival symbolised: a region standing tall, telling its stories, and shaping its future.

From the Prime Minister’s call for consistent biennial CARIFESTA festivals to the permanent CARIFESTA House and the expansion of Caribbean artisans into the global marketplace, this was the start of a cultural renaissance.

And as Roberts promised, the world is not done with CARIFESTA yet. With a grin, a tear, and a mic drop, she passed the torch to the next host country.

CARIFESTA XV was more than a festival. It was a declaration of Caribbean brilliance.

By Cheyne Jones