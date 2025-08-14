The Fresh Milk Art Platform Awards 4 Barbadian-Based Visual Arts Fellowships with Support from the Clara Lionel Foundation

Fresh Milk is pleased to announce the recipients of its inaugural contemporary visual arts Fellowship programme, made possible with support from the Clara Lionel Foundation (CLF). This initiative provides four unrestricted grants of $20,000 USD, along with a $5,000 USD travel grant for each Fellow. The Barbadian-based Fellows, Anna Gibson, Simone Asia, Russell Watson and Ronald Williams, have demonstrated commitment to their practices, working across painting, sculpture, drawing, moving image, and digital media.

Each Fellow was presented at a public event at the Caribbean Brushstrokes Gallery on August 9th and will benefit from sustained support during this 10-month programme from September 2025 until June 2026, culminating in a 2026 exhibition curated by Dr. Natalie McGuire.

On May 21st, 2025, the Fresh Milk team including Annalee Davis & Katherine Kennedy, hosted a roundtable session bringing together diverse participants to discuss critical issues in Barbados relating to the CLF’s core pillars, including contemporary visual arts, health care access and equity, gender-based issues, environmental concerns, and the impact of technology on society. The insights provided, informed the four nominators with expertise in contemporary creative practices, in their selection of the Fellows. The roundtable included Dr. Jo-Anne Brathwaite-Drummond, Dr. Clyde Cave, Carla Daniel, Amina Doherty, Dr. Robin Mahon, Patrick Moufarrige, Dr. Shayna Parris, Rae Skinner, and Leigh-Ann Worrell, while the nominators included Jason Fitzroy Jeffers, Dr. Therese Hadchity, Mark King, and Dr. Natalie McGuire.

Fresh Milk’s founding director, Annalee Davis, states: “It is a privilege to work closely together with the Clara Lionel Foundation to offer this unprecedented level of economic support in the local visual arts sector and Fresh Milk is eager to go on this journey with our four inaugural Fellows.” Fresh Milk supports and responds to visual artists through programmes providing Caribbean artists with opportunities for development while fostering a thriving art community. Its vision is to empower and connect Caribbean artists, raise regional awareness about contemporary arts, and provide global opportunities for growth and success.

“The Clara Lionel Foundation is deeply committed to nurturing creative talent and expanding access to opportunities in the arts,” said Amina Doherty, Head of Programs and Impact at the Clara Lionel Foundation. “Our partnership with Fresh Milk, and the inaugural Fellowship programme, reflects our shared vision of building a sustainable ecosystem where Caribbean artists can thrive and share their unique perspectives with the world, while underscoring our belief in arts and culture as a powerful vehicle for advancing goals in climate, education, health and beyond.”

The exhibition, Where are the Tendernesses?, is celebrating the launch of the Fellowship and showcasing the Fellows work which runs until August 30th, 2025 at the Caribbean Brushstrokes Gallery.