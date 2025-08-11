THE CARIBBEAN YOUTH FILM FESTIVAL NOW IN ITS 12TH YEAR!

The CYFF, produced by Dove Productions, enters its 12th year in 2025, building on a decade-long legacy of empowering young Caribbean storytellers. Since rebranding in 2016 as a truly regional event, participation has grown “from local to regional” with youth filmmakers from across the Eastern Caribbean and beyond.

In 2024, for example, participants engaged in a three-week intensive film workshop, learning screenwriting, directing, editing and more from industry mentors. Under the theme “Folk Tale Chronicles,” students drew on St. Lucian folklore to produce original short films.

The film festival begins with its new cohort on August 5th to 15th 2025, hosting a number of workshops in the areas of writing scripts, storyboarding scenes, shooting on location and editing final projects.

A new feature presented this year is their Short Film Competition, where young filmmakers (up to age 35) are asked to submit a 10-minute short film, judged in four categories: storyline, cinematography, directing and acting. Cash prizes are being offered, as well as a People’s or Audience Choice Winner.

Public presentation of finalists and the prize giving ceremony will take place in August as well.

Young people are encouraged to call 758 520 4814 to register for this year’s program, and to participate in the Short Film Competition.

The Caribbean Youth Film Festival continues to celebrate youth creativity, cultural heritage, and community impact.