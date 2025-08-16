Teri Helenese Ignites a Movement at Caribbean POSH Weekend with Inspiring Keynote

Urging Caribbean women to lead with intention, uplift one another and embrace their collective power, Teri Helenese took the stage at Caribbean POSH Weekend in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands last month with the confidence and clarity of a woman on a mission. The trailblazing Virgin Islander and Washington representative for the Government of the U.S. Virgin Islands delivered a keynote that resonated deeply and called for bold, unified action across the region.

Addressing a vibrant audience attending the stylish weekend of women’s celebration and empowerment, Helenese’s speech, “Empowering Growth: The Future of Caribbean Business in a Changing World”, was more than words — it was a clarion call for action, unity and unapologetic power. “We do not wait to be handed power — we walk in it. We do not wait for permission — we create opportunity. We do not shrink — we show up, Brilliantly!” she declared.

Teri Helenese delivering the 2025 Caribbean POSH Weekend keynote address.

From her roots in St. Croix to her current post in the nation’s capital, Helenese shared her personal journey with raw authenticity. “Before the polished shoes, poise and policy meetings, I was an island gyal from Frangipani, right down the street from Mon Bijou,” she said, grounding her ascent in the soil of community and Caribbean resilience.

Helenese’s keynote was steeped in legacy, invoking the spirit of Queen Mary and the Fireburn Queens: “We stand on her shoulders — and the shoulders of all who knew that freedom is not given — it is defended.” But she didn’t dwell in the past. With urgency and precision, she mapped out the present — and future — work being done to secure real outcomes for the region.

From securing the $2,500 Child Tax Credit reimbursement through 2028 —

“That is groceries. That is school uniforms. That is childcare for hard-working mothers and fathers just like you” — to fighting burdensome tariffs on regional shipping, Helenese emphasized that “we safeguarded our supply chain. We kept goods flowing to our people. We protected their jobs.” She championed regional air and sea connectivity, and called for deeper Caribbean–Africa ties, urging that “direct air and sea links across the Caribbean must become a priority.”

While her policy wins were substantial, it was her celebration of sisterhood that stirred the deepest reaction. “We must mentor each other. Because mentorship is the bridge between potential and power,” she said. “When you choose to support a Caribbean sister’s business, you are not just buying a product — you are investing in a dream, a family, and a community legacy.”

Over the years, Caribbean POSH Weekend has grown from the POSHgirl POWER Brunch into a dynamic platform for networking, celebration and empowerment. Helenese’s keynote captured its essence: “This right here? This is not just a weekend — it is a movement.”

Teri Helenese, third from right, is pictured with fellow Caribbean POSH Weekend attendees.

With a giveaway of a Nevis retreat courtesy of the Caribbean Media Exchange (CMEx), she reminded attendees to protect their mental well-being as fiercely as they pursue their goals. “Your well-being and clarity are not just part of being prepared — they are your superpower.”

In an inspiring closing, Helenese declared: “Do not leave this weekend the same way you came. Leave charged. Leave changed. Leave with your crown straight and your voice projected. We are the ancestors someone prayed for. We are fully present, fully powerful, and just getting started.”

And with that, Caribbean POSH Weekend 2025 became more than a gathering. It became a declaration.

The Caribbean POSH Weekend, founded by Janette Brin in 2016 as the POSHgirl POWER Brunch, has grown into a destination event uniting women from The Bahamas to Guyana. The event features masterclasses, the Caribbean POSH ICON Woman Awards, and the PINK Sunday Sunset Sail, fostering networking and empowerment.