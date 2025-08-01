ST KITTS’ DREW ADMINISTRAION RAMPS SECURITY AT COCKLESHELL BAY

After years without adequate lighting or surveillance, Cockleshell Beach – a vital hub for tourism and inter-island transport – has received a major security upgrade with the installation of a modern CCTV surveillance system and underground fibre-optic cable. This milestone forms part of the government’s ongoing commitment to improve public safety and national security infrastructure across the Federation.

The project, implemented under the Universal Service Fund (USF) and administered by the National Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (NTRC), was awarded to St. Kitts and Nevis Cable Communications Ltd. (The Cable) through a transparent bidding process. The contract was signed on March 24, 2025, with The Cable given a three-month timeline to install, stress-test, and commission the system. The total cost of the project is $423,965.63 XCD, fully funded through the USF.



St Kitts’ Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Dr. Terrance Drew, welcomed the development, describing it as a timely and strategic investment.

“I am extremely grateful and pleased that the NTRC and The Cable were able to lend their support to the government at a very critical time as we continue to expand and strengthen our national security architecture,” said Dr. Drew. “The added security and surveillance capabilities at Cockleshell Bay will enhance the safety and security of all who utilise the area. This new development is in keeping with the Government’s mandate in creating a Sustainable Island State.”

Cockleshell Bay, located on the Southeast Peninsula, is a vital access point for water taxi services between St. Kitts and Nevis and a popular destination for both locals and tourists. The lack of consistent surveillance and lighting had long posed safety challenges, particularly at night.

The newly installed system now allows for 24/7 real-time monitoring via fibre-optic connectivity.

Commissioner of Police, James Sutton of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force, also emphasised the importance of the upgrade.

“This initiative is a vital step forward in aligning with our vision of ensuring safety and security across all communities. Cockleshell Bay is a remote yet highly trafficked area—frequented by both residents and visitors for transportation and recreational purposes,” said Commissioner Sutton. “The introduction of this advanced surveillance system, powered by real-time fiber optic connectivity, significantly improves our ability to monitor and respond to activities in the area using modern technology. We are confident that this development will contribute to a safer environment and serve as a deterrent to unlawful activities.”

This initiative also involved close cooperation with the Ministry of National Security and the St. Kitts Electricity Company (SKELEC), whose support was critical in the implementation of new lighting for the area.

Prime Minister Drew noted that the Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis remains unwavering in its pledge to enhance public safety and security and commends all agencies and stakeholders for their continued service in support of this mission.