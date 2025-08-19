Regretting You (2025) McKenna Grace, Mason Thames, Allison Williams & Dave Franco

Breaking News

Based on the bestselling book, REGRETTING YOU introduces audiences to Morgan Grant (Allison Williams) and her daughter Clara (Mckenna Grace) as they explore what’s left behind after a devastating accident reveals a shocking betrayal and forces them to confront family secrets, redefine love, and rediscover each other.

REGRETTING YOU is a story of growth, resilience, and self-discovery in the aftermath of tragedy, also starring Dave Franco and Mason Thames with Scott Eastwood and Willa Fitzgerald. From the best-selling author of It Ends with Us and the director of The Fault in Our Stars, in theatres this October.

