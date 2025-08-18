Over 40 per cent of the English- & Dutch-Speaking Caribbean struggle for daily meals

Nearly 3.2 million people in the English and Dutch-speaking Caribbean are food insecure, according to the latest Food Security and Livelihoods Survey by the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) and the Caribbean Community (CARICOM). In 2025, 30 percent of Caribbean people reported eating less than usual; which is in line with the trend over the last 4 years arising from increased food costs that accompanied global geopolitical factors.

Across the Caribbean, nations face food-related challenges due to their geographic remoteness, lack of locally available resources and exposure to climate worsening.

“The Caribbean is particularly vulnerable to natural hazards and supply chain disruptions, which can cause rapid increases in food prices. It’s deeply concerning that many people are struggling to afford the food they need. Strengthening and diversifying supply chains and trade routes across the region is essential. These efforts will help make food more accessible and affordable, while supporting faster recovery in times of crisis,” said Brian Bogart, WFP’s Representative and Country Director in the Caribbean.

Rising food prices are a major concern for the region, with food inflation consistently outpacing overall inflation rates. Nearly all respondents, 94 percent, report higher food costs in the months leading up to the survey. One-third of households also experienced job loss or reduced income, putting further strain on already stretched budgets.

Local production efforts are being challenged by rapidly increasing operational costs. Among farmers, 85 percent report rising prices for animal feed and tools or machinery, 81 percent note higher fertilizer prices, and 73 percent cite increased seed costs. These burdens are particularly heavy in a region that relies significantly on imported agricultural inputs.

CARICOM’s Director of Sectoral Programmes, Ambassador David Prendergast noted, “As we commence our successor programme 25 by 2025+5, we must stress the importance of data to inform our strategic interventions in achieving greater food and nutrition security.”

Investing in adaptive social protection and emergency preparedness will be essential to cushion the impacts of future shocks which threaten people’s access to food. In an environment marked by hazards, robust social protection mechanisms provide a safeguard, whilst integrating strategies to assist where the need is greatest. Access to data is essential to deliver these mechanisms. The survey and the recently launched real-time food real-time food security monitoring system by CARICOM and WFP, will play a key role in identifying emerging needs early and supporting timely decision-making.

The Food Security and Livelihoods survey is made possible through the support of the Government of Canada and the European Union. It is part of the partnership between CARICOM and WFP to support CARICOM’s efforts to understand, track, and address food insecurity across the English- and Dutch-speaking Caribbean.