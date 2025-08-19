Only a Few Sleeps Now: When the Horn Sounds, the Caribbean Arrives

Barbados is holding its breath. Crop Over wrapped up only a few weeks ago, but the island is still humming and the feeling of festival refuses to fade. In just a few sleeps, the Opening Ceremony of CARIFESTA XV will swing open the gates, and Queen’s Park will become the region’s veranda: the place where we gather and tell the world, we have arrived!

Behind the scenes, an army of Caribbean creatives has been stitching this first night into being. There’s a new stilt-walker training programme, coaxing first-timers onto “long legs” for their debut, courage meeting craft, nerves turning into spectacle. Around them, the scale tells its own story: more than 300 performers—stilt walkers, aerialists, dancers, musicians have been rehearsing in quiet, over and over, until movement and music fit like breath to body. Guiding the arc of the evening is Artistic Coordinator Dawn-Lisa Callender-Smith, with Dr. John Hunte among the celebrated choreographers sharpening the emotional beats.

Great openings aren’t only made in the preparation; they’re also made by location, and Barbados has chosen wisely. Queen’s Park in the historic city of Bridgetown is an icon in a UNESCO-listed capital: a green amphitheatre crowned by its ironwork bandstand, a stage that has hosted generations of Bajans in their finest for Christmas-morning tradition. It’s where elegance meets easy familiarity, and where one beautiful musical note can tip a crowd into celebration.

Just a heartbeat away stands Golden Square Freedom Park, the civic soul of the city—a living monument to agitation, education, and memory. Here, the spirit of 1937 is etched into walls and public consciousness, a reminder that Barbados earned its voice in struggle and solidarity. To begin a festival of Caribbean unity within sight of that history is a bold statement.

The programme is engineered for crescendo. On Friday 22 August, the Parade of Nations steps off at 4.00 p.m., a river of flags, drumlines, and bright fabrics threading into the park. At 5.00 p.m., the Opening Ceremony ignites, indicating the official lift-off for ten days in which Barbados becomes the beating heart of the region. Admission is free, and the atmosphere will be anything but small. As the procession arrives, expect Caribbean neighbours shoulder to shoulder with friends from farther afield, including Ghana in a meeting of kinship and call. When the horn splits the air and the trumpets answer, day turns to ceremony in a single breath.

The night’s first great image is the Masquerade Project: not “costumes”, but large-scale installations, artistic constructions, creative works that turn folklore into architecture and future-tense into spectacle. Textures will catch light like salt spray; silhouettes will tower; stories will evoke emotion, as if the islands themselves have sprouted wings.

From earthbound splendour, the ceremony lifts. Aerialists will trace arcs against the dusk while powerful rhythms will drive from below. The design is crafted to carry us from intimacy to collective exaltation, a deliberate surge that mirrors the Caribbean’s own journey from scattered voices to chorus.

If Crop Over taught us anything, it’s that we know how to revel, but CARIFESTA’s Opening Night isn’t only revelry, it’s intention made visible. It says our unity is more than sequins and steps; it is the intellect and imagination that sit behind them. This first evening sets the bar for the festival that follows: a declaration that the arts aren’t a side-show; they are a strategy for cohesion, for confidence, for going to the world as ourselves.

Crucially, it will feel like home. Queen’s Park will brim with the familiar—the bounce of a horn line, the easy banter between strangers, the evergreen glamour our people pull together with consummate ease—while the parade widens the circle, reminding us that this family stretches across waters and time zones. The mood is Carnival-bright, Crop Over-bold, but tuned to a wider key: a Caribbean chorus where every territory brings its own timbre and all of it resolves into one sound.

The park deepens that sound. To celebrate on ground that once served colonial command and now belongs to the people is to turn the page with purpose. To open a regional festival in a city where Golden Square keeps alive the memory of sacrifice and organising is to root our joy where it matters most. These venues are characters in the story that call us to remember what shaped us and to imagine what we’ll shape next.

So what should you expect when you come? Expect theatre with the brakes off. Expect the Parade of Nations to stir you long before the formalities begin; expect the Opening Ceremony to lift you; expect a feeling that Barbados has thrown open its doors and the region has walked right in. Expect familiar faces and friendly accents, and to make new friends under trees that have watched centuries pass. Expect to be part of a night that says: the Caribbean will not whisper its ambitions.

And then, after the last cheer, expect the feeling to linger.