Nigerian innovator brings her sustainable hair revolution to CARIFESTA XV in Barbados

Tare Robinson Korumene is a Nigerian entrepreneur redefining the global hair and beauty industry by placing sustainability at its core. As Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Eco-Fipnig Ltd and Dunaly Fibre Hair Extensions, she has developed a process that converts discarded plantain and banana pseudostems into high-quality hair extensions, handbags, furniture, shoes and other fashion products. Materials that are usually left to rot in the fields are now being transformed into valuable goods, creating jobs and reducing waste.

After farmers harvest plantains, the tree trunk is typically cut down and abandoned on farmland. Robinson’s team extracts the fibre hidden within these trunks, then softens and dyes it for use in hair extensions. The fibres are lightweight, biodegradable and free from chemicals, making them both environmentally responsible and safer for consumers.

Her research into plant-based alternatives began during the COVID-19 lockdown. Inspired by footage of sisal being used for hair extensions in Uganda, she began experimenting with plantain fibres. The results were promising: durable strands that could be processed into extensions almost indistinguishable from human hair.

Robinson’s innovation directly addresses two long-standing challenges in the Nigerian hair market. Synthetic hair, which dominates the industry, is largely made from petroleum-based plastics such as Kanekalon, raising health and environmental concerns.

Human hair remains highly desirable but prohibitively expensive, often costing between ?200,000 and ?300,000. By contrast, Robinson’s fibre wigs retail at around ?30,000, offering a natural, affordable and sustainable alternative.

Through Eco-Fipnig, Robinson has adopted a circular design model. Every part of the stem is used: fibres become extensions and accessories, while liquids and other by-products are repurposed for alternative applications. This approach reduces environmental impact while creating economic opportunities for local farmers, who supply the raw material and share in the value generated.

Robinson’s ambitions are international. Through Dunaly Fibre Hair Extensions she is introducing the product to new markets and pursuing partnerships for mass production. Over the next 10 days she will showcase her work at CARIFESTA XV here in Barbados, presenting plantain-fibre hair to an international audience and reinforcing her role as a leader in sustainable beauty and design.

Her project demonstrates the potential of rethinking agricultural by-products as industrial resources. By linking environmental sustainability with economic empowerment, Robinson is building more than a brand. She is setting out a model of how innovation in Africa can respond to global challenges in health, fashion and the environment.