“New Product line from Maggie’s Creations” by Richelle Lavine (On The Scene)

Maggie’s Creations just launched a new item: Non- Alcoholic and Alcoholic Suck-a-PouchBubbies, let me tell you they are a hit!!!

They provide children-friendly flavors, and there is a sugar free option, however when you taste it, you would not think so.

When I tried the Berry *Dia-Berry* (sugar free) I was like, this is not only refreshing, but it’s delicious the other non-alcoholic flavors are the ole time classic Mauby “Dark and Stormy” and my personal favorite “Frutee and Milk” Sunday Best, listen – tasting that took me right back to shelling peas with my gran during the Christmas holiday in the gallery.

After enjoying those refreshing beverages it was time for the “Main Event” – the ALCOHOL!!!!

1st pouch – Orange and Malibu “Malibu Surprise” – It was sweet and had a little kick overall 8/10

2nd pouch – “Sorrel and Rum” Mix and Mingle – This flavor was the real deal, you can taste the cinnamon and that Christmas boiled down flavor It was not too sweet, the rum had like a hint of a dark Old Brigand (it’s a mixture of rums she would not disclose the secret) 9/ 10

3rd pouch – Jamaican Ginger Beer and Rum “Dark and Stormy” – First, let me state at this juncture, I felt the tug of my head getting sweet… Growing up, I never liked ginger beer, but this ginger was strong and sweet and had that little kick after you swallowed again these mixtures are blended so perfect you can’t taste any rum 9.5/10

4th pouch – Rum Sour “Citrus Sail”. Hands down my favorite, the flavors just burst on my taste buds; the lime, the hint of rum and the Angostura bitters, whoo! It was tangy and sweet and I almost drank the entire pouch 10/10

5th Pouch – Whiskey Sour “Sour Bandit” – I am not a huge fan of Whiskey, but this combination was smooth, you could not taste the whiskey. It was a mellow version of the rum sour 7.9/10

6th Pouch – Berry and Vodka “Berry Surprise” Great for Diabetics! Honestly, this was soooo refreshing and lightly sweetened, I could not taste any vodka I enjoyed it 9.5/10

7th Pouch – Beer and Lemonade “Shandy Dandy” The blend of that lemon, lime and beer when those bubbles touch your lips and your eyes are closed, it reminds you of sitting under a coconut tree after you finished playing volleyball on Brandon’s 9.8/10

Overall, these Suck-a-PouchBubbies are awesome, easy for those on the go and the packaging is on point. You can buy them for your children to take to school for juice day or to use on weekends after they go riding or playing outside and the non alcoholic runs at $5.00 for one.

The alcoholic pouches are designed for cruises, karaoke nights, or going to the beach,rally etc. They sell for $10 for one and you can also by a mixed case in bulk at a discounted price.

Maggie’s Creations is a catering company that provides services for various functions that are held in St Lawrence Gap at the Secret Garden compound.

Her menu consists of homemade Macaroni pie, Chicken Poppers with a secret sauce (that is so delicious it would make you do that little wiggle dance and hum) and, last but not least, Salmon burgers – these are my favorite dishes!

PLEASE NOTE: New items will be “Coming Soon” Ham cutters and Ole time Fish Cakes. You can check out her menu on the link provided.

The Secret Garden has a pool, outside movie theatre, trampoline, games room and karaoke room and they are open for bookings any day of the week.

Richelle Lavine is a multi talented Writer, Journalist, Personal Chef, Teacher and Proud Mother.

She is a very diligent and focused individual and when she sets her sights on a project she always exceeds expectations.

Sucessfully reporting on the 2022 Elections for VOB 92.9, Ms Lavine teaches Primary and Secondary students who are taking both Common Entrance and CSEC.

So if you just want a getaway, call 234-4944 ask for Mr Barker, book your time and the packages offered comes with food and beverages.

Psst: Maggie’s Creations has delivery available to any part of the island so if you if you feel PECKISH just send them your location pin and they will be there, lickedy split!