More space, more riddim at Flow Dome Mall

Flow Barbados has a brand-new retail store at Dome Mall, Warrens, St Michael. It’s a modern, more spacious location designed to deliver an enhanced customer experience.

The new store welcomed its first major event last Friday as it hosted the presentation of prizes for the Starcom Network Flow People’s Monarch 2025 competition.

Second runner up Quon posing with one of the Flow Riddim characters.

This high-energy cultural celebration brought out fans, artistes, and key stakeholders as Shaquille GFG was crowned the winner with his hit single Ashpalt, while Quon and Deejay secured second place with Bartender.

The day also marked a new chapter in Flow’s commitment to customer service, convenience, and community engagement.

“This new space is about a new experience, one that’s designed to amplify our customers’ rhythm right from the moment they walk through the doors. This revamped retail experience represents our ongoing investment in delivering excellence across every touchpoint,” said Toni Yarde, Senior Manager, Communications, Flow Barbados.

Strategically located in the heart of the bustling Warrens commercial district, Flow’s new store offers customers more space, shorter wait times, and a refreshed layout featuring the latest in mobile devices, broadband solutions, and digital services.

Jayne Lewis Manager, Retail Sales gave People’s Monarch Shaquille GFG a Flow-branded cupcake among others items.

Jayne Lewis, Manager, Retail Sales said her team at Dome Mall was excited to host the first major event at the new store.

“We moved into this beautiful, more spacious location just last month, and we’re thrilled to welcome everyone into this fresh new Flow experience. This move is about being closer to our customers, listening to their needs, and showing up for them; whether we help them upgrade their device, or offer advice on one of our amazing plans. We’re here to serve, and this space lets us do that even better.”,” she said.

Those present, including customers conducting business, were treated to Flow branded items, cupcakes and Bajan sweet treats.