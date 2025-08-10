Martinique Strengthens Strategic Ties with American Airlines

Martinique deepened its strategic partnership with American Airlines (AA) during “Threads of Influence”, a vibrant Caribbean-American Heritage Month celebration at the airline’s Dallas-Fort Worth headquarters. The event, hosted by AA’s Caribbean Employee Business Resource Group, brought together tourism leaders, airline executives and employees to spotlight the enduring cultural and economic bonds between the Caribbean and the United States.

Muriel Wiltord, Director of the Americas for the Martinique Tourism Authority, joined representatives from The Bahamas, Belize and Jamaica in a series of destination presentations showcasing the region’s diversity, creativity and global appeal.

Representing the French overseas department, Wiltord emphasized Martinique’s accessibility, safety, quality health care, and three UNESCO distinctions, while inviting attendees to “make it your own.”

The celebration also featured a high-level panel discussion with CTO Secretary-General Dona Regis-Prosper and senior American Airlines executives — including Brian Znotins, Senior Vice President, Network Planning; Ralph Lopez Massas, Senior Vice President, Charlotte Operations; and José Freig, Vice President, International Operations. Together, they explored the future of Caribbean tourism, with Regis-Prosper underscoring the importance of strategic partnerships, data-driven decision-making, and sustainable tourism development.

Martinique’s participation underscored its strong relationship with American Airlines, which offers nonstop service from Miami and serves as a key gateway for U.S. travelers. As airlift connectivity continues to shape the region’s tourism trajectory, the event reinforced the critical role of airline-destination collaboration in driving growth and cultural exchange.

Dona Regis-Prosper, Secretary-General of the Caribbean Tourism Organization (center) with Muriel Wiltord and Monique Macaire-Sprott of the Martinique Tourism Authority

The participation of the Martinique Tourism Authority in this corporate-led initiative reflects the island’s broader strategy to enhance brand awareness in priority markets and build strong institutional alliances. By engaging directly with airline leadership and front-line teams, Martinique aims to foster deeper understanding of its tourism product, support route sustainability, and strengthen its positioning within the Caribbean region.

The event also highlighted the growing influence of Caribbean culture, tourism and diaspora communities in the U.S., while reaffirming American Airlines’ deep-rooted connection to the region.