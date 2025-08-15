Liberty Caribbean & Rihanna’s Clara Lionel Partner to improve Vincentian Healthcare

In a landmark public-private partnership, the Liberty Caribbean Foundation and Rihanna’s Clara-Lionel Foundation (CLF) have joined forces to support the St.Vincent and the Grenadines Planned Parenthood Association (SVPPA) to roll out the nation’s first-ever mobile health clinic.

Over the next three years, this initiative will deliver reproductive healthcare, maternal support, and primary medical services directly to rural and vulnerable communities across all 101,000 residents of the island state.

Equipped with high-speed internet and state of the art digital devices, the mobile clinic will seamlessly connect patients to specialists at the SVPPA headquarters, enabling real-time data sharing and telemedicine consultations.

“This clinic is climate-smart innovation in action,” said Krystle Francis, CLF’s Director of Programs for the Caribbean.

“By forging this unique partnership, we’re ensuring that no Vincentian must endure long commutes to access essential services, and we’re building a sustainable model for equitable, resilient care.”

Rhys Campbell, Executive Director of the Liberty Caribbean Foundation said the mobile clinic represents a decisive step towards closing healthcare gaps in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

“Connectivity is no longer just a luxury; it has become a cornerstone of health equity. By delivering reliable internet and digital tools to both the clinic and SVPPA offices, we’re transforming lives and laying the groundwork for a truly inclusive health system,” he said.

As part of the launch, the SVPPA headquarters will receive free, high-speed internet and mobile data plans from the Liberty Caribbean Foundation to enhance outreach and coordination islandwide.

Through technology-driven collaboration, the Liberty Caribbean Foundation and Clara-Lionel Foundation are pioneering a model that promises healthier, more connected communities; today and for generations to come.