KNIGHT RIDERS REIGN SUPREME WITH BIG WIN OVER ROYALS

Game 16 of the Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) saw Trinbago Knight Riders defeat Barbados Royals by 7 wickets with 13 balls remaining.

It was another pulsating run chase from the Knight Riders, Colin Munro striking 67 off 44 balls to scoop the Player of the Match award as they hauled down the Royals target of 178/6 to go to the top of the CPL points table.

For the Royals, who were sent in, Sherfane Rutherford top scored with 45 while Kadeem Alleyne scored 41 and captain Rovman Powell weighed in with 31. For the home team, it was Andre Russell who proved to be the main destroyer with the ball with figures of 3/37.

In reply, a 93-run partnership between Munro and Nicholas Pooran was the crucial one and the former was also dropped whilst on 27 when Jomel Warrican spilled a tricky chance in the outfield to see the back of the dangerman.

Alex Hales and Keacy Carty were dismissed in quick succession but any hopes the Royals might have had about stifling the chase were emphatically ended when Pooran arrived in the middle and the Knight Riders captain struck three consecutive sixes off Rovman Powell. A captain’s knock saw Pooran undefeated at the end with 65 off 40 balls including six sixes.

Whilst the Knight Riders sit pretty at the top of the points table with four wins from their five matches it is a different story for the Royals who languish at the foot of the table without a win in their four games and they face a stiff task to qualify for the play-offs unless they can swiftly turn their fortunes around.

Munro spoke after the match about how his side are one of the teams to beat alongside Guyana Amazon Warriors who they will face up in their next fixture. ?

“This is a good team that gave me my first opportunity in franchise cricket. I wish I knew why I was so successful here because then I’d take that knowledge around the world.”

Adding that, “I know that with the talent we have, whether I bat slowly or get off to a flyer, we’ve got the power to make up for it. It’s not just about the top order; the whole team is doing a good job. We spoke about it because now, we are the hunted.”