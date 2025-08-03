I SWEAR: Robert Aramayo – STUDIOCANAL

Breaking News

Diagnosed with Tourette’s at age 15, John Davidson faced and overcame many hardships from adolescence and early adulthood as a result of what was a little known and entirely misunderstood condition in 1980’s Britain. I SWEAR is a funny, heartfelt and moving account of John’s experiences.

Written and directed by BAFTA-nominated filmmaker Kirk Jones (Waking Ned, Nanny McPhee), I SWEAR stars Robert Aramayo (The Rings of Power, The King’s Man, Behind Her Eyes) as John Davidson. Supporting cast includes three-time BAFTA nominee Maxine Peake (Words of War, The Theory of Everything, Say Nothing), BAFTA-winner Shirley Henderson (Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy, Trainspotting), and Cannes Best Actor Award winner & Golden Lion winner Peter Mullan (War Horse, The Magdalene Sisters).

