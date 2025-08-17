GEL PRESENT 2 PARKINSON MEMORIAL SCHOOL AWARD WINNERS

For the fourth consecutive year, Goddard Enterprises Ltd (GEL) has rewarded two student graduates of the Parkinson Memorial School. They were presented with Awards of Excellence by Valerie Lovell, Head Office People Co-ordinator, during their recent Graduation Ceremony. This year’s outstanding recipients were Shacoria Alleyne and Imani Hinds.

Shacoria Alleyne accepts her prize from Valerie Lovell

Shacoria Alleyne is a multiple recipient of the Principal’s Academic Award, and epitomizes dedication and excellence. Since becoming a pupil of Parkinson Memorial School, she has consistently ranked among the top three in her class, and remains in the top percentile of her entire year group. Despite having grown up in a large household with economic challenges, Shacoria refused to let those deterrents determine her path, and has maintained a positive outlook with unwavering determination. As a prefect, she is an inspirational leader, successfully balancing her academic achievements with her ongoing service to the school community. Shacoria’s journey is a powerful testament to dedication, integrity, and the pursuit of excellence against all odds.

Imani Hinds has been an inspiration to all. His introduction to secondary school was marred by the Covid-19 pandemic, which required schools to shift to an online learning environment. But his curious mind and steadfast dedication quickly overcame the transition, and even after the school returned to face-to-face instruction, he was the first to submit assignments and was always punctual for classes. In spite of his personal struggles and a challenging health condition, Imani continued to strive for, and achieve excellence, refusing to let adversity define him. His selection to the role of a prefect was predicted, and he carried out his duties with pride. Imani’s journey is a compelling testimony of resilience, commitment and an unyielding spirit.

Imani Hinds accepts his prize from Valerie Lovell, Head Office People Co-ordinator, GEL

As they celebrated the Parkinson Memorial School graduates, GEL presented these two outstanding pupils with electronic tablets and plaques. Following the graduation, Lovell stated, “We at Goddard Enterprises are pleased to congratulate these two inspiring young people for their overall achievements.” She added that their courage, determination and leadership skills have made them positive role models at their school, and pointed out that these qualities are reflective of the company’s core values. She wished them well as they move on from secondary school.

Since adopting the school in 2018, the company has hosted students at their Haggatt Hall Head Office on successive International Men’s and Women Days, where some of their senior executives engaged them in interactive and informative sessions. GEL has also held career showcases at the school, and recently provided uniforms for the Parkinson Pumas Athletics team for this year’s BSSAC events.