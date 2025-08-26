Flow gives over $125,000 in CARIFESTA connectivity

Leading telecoms provider Flow has reaffirmed its deep commitment to Caribbean culture and regional development by providing over $125,000 in connectivity support to CARIFESTA XV, the region’s largest and most celebrated festival of arts and culture.

Flow is the official telecoms provider of the CARIFESTA XV beingstaged in Barbados from August 22 to 31 under the banner ‘Caribbean Roots. Global Excellence’. CARIFESTA XV will open with a grand ceremony at the historic Queen’s Park in Bridgetown and transform the island into a ten-day showcase of the region’s creative brilliance.

The festival will present an extraordinary programme spanning music, visual and literary arts, culinary arts, dance, theatre, fashion, film and cultural dialogue.

Flow will provide connectivity at festival locations across the island including the Culture Village & Grand Market at Waterford, St Michael; the Student Jamboree sites at The Ellerslie School and The Lester Vaughan Secondary School; the Four Super Concerts at the Richard Stoute Amphitheater, Botanical Gardens; the Performing Arts Centre at Newton, Christ Church as well as powering the live broadcast of the official opening ceremony at Queen’s Park and the closing ceremony at Richard Stoute Amphitheater, Botanical Gardens as well as a number of mobile SIMs for the visiting delegations and local logistics.

In addition, Flow TV will broadcast some live events and there will be promotion and information about the festival on that platform.

“Flow is honoured to stand alongside the National Cultural Foundation in bringing CARIFESTA XV to life,” said Desron Bynoe, Vice President and General Manager, Flow Barbados.

“This festival is a statement of who we are as Caribbean people. By investing in CARIFESTA, we are investing in our artists, our communities, and our shared identity. We look forward to connecting people across the region through the power of culture, creativity and technology.”

Flow’s support of CARIFESTA XV aligns directly with the company’s mission to foster connection, nurture talent and strengthen communities. Flow and Liberty Business will be present daily at the Grand Market, where teams will assist delegates and visitors, and present exclusive promotions and offers for festival attendees.

CARIFESTA XV will welcome thousands of creatives and visitors from across the Caribbean, the diaspora, Latin America and Africa. Close to 2,500 delegates from more than 30 countries will join a Barbadian delegation of approximately 730 local creatives to participate in a programme designed to celebrate heritage while showcasing innovation.

“As the leading telecommunications provider in the Caribbean, operating across more than 20 countries, Flow recognises the importance of cultural expression to regional identity and prosperity. With cultural pride at its core, CARIFESTA XV will serve as a dynamic platform for showcasing the Caribbean’s finest talents to the world and Flow is proud to play a role in making that vision possible,” added Bynoe.